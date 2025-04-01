Thunder Sign Minnesota State Forward Brian Carrabes

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Brian Carrabes to a standard player contract.

Carrabes, 23, finished his final season at NCAA (D1) Minnesota State University where he tallied 20 points (10g, 10a) in 39 games with the Mavericks. In two seasons with Minnesota State University, the North Reading, Massachusetts native had 42 points (20g, 22a) and a plus/minus rating of +18.

Prior to that, Carrabes spent two seasons at NCAA (D1) Boston University where he played in 35 games and recorded 10 points (5g, 5a) and helped the Terriers to a Hockey East Championship in the 2022-23 season.

