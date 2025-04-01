Trois-Rivières' Beauregard Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Anthony Beauregard of the Trois-Rivières Lions has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for March. It is the second time in his career that he has received the monthly honor.

Beauregard scored seven goals and added 13 assists for 20 points in 14 games in March.

The 29-year-old had at least one point in 12 of his 14 games, including six multi-point games. Beauregard had a pair of three-assist games during the month and also had a two-goal game on March 2 against Norfolk.

A native of Saint-Damase, Quebec, Beauregard is tied for 10th in the ECHL with 63 points (25g-38a) in 60 games with the Lions this season.

Beauregard has posted 253 points (103g-150a) in 318 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières, Wichita, Brampton and Indy. He was name ECHL Most Valuable Player with Wichita in 2021-22 after recording 71 points (22g-49a) in 62 games. He has added three points (2g-1a) in 19 career games with Laval of the American Hockey League, and also spent time in Europe for teams in Great Britain and Switzerland.

Prior to turning pro, Beauregard tallied 223 points (69g-154a) in 207 career games with Val d'Or of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He also had 79 points (26g-53a) in 40 career games at Concordia University.

