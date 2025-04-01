Florida Everblades Announce Marvel Night Jersey Auction

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for the game-worn jerseys from Marvel Night. The auction will open Wednesday, April 2nd at 10:00 a.m. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Blades sported these Deadpool-inspired jerseys on Friday, March 28th, during Marvel Night at Hertz Arena as they faced the Toledo Walleye.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and a buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes.

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. Saturday, April 5th. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, April 5tht. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 6th.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the DASH table in front of section 110.

The next Blades home game will be Wednesday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m., featuring the Hump Day Deal - 3 Bud Light, Labatt Blue, and Hot Dogs.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.