Lewandowski, Gallant Score in Loss to Indy

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fishers, IN - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Indy Fuel in a shootout at Fishers Event Center with a final score of 3-2.

How it Happened:

The game was a scoreless tie for the majority of the first period. Toledo struck first late in period 1, with just 15 seconds remaining with a goal by Mitch Lewandowski. The Walleye welcomed back Matt Anderson after a stint in the AHL as he got the primary assist. Brandon Hawkins had the secondary assist on the opening goal.

The second period was one full of penalties and power play goals. At 6:01 of the second, Indy tied it up on the man-advantage.

Toledo also got their power play opportunity and capitalized at 15:50 of the second as Cole Gallant lit the lamp and took the lead for the Walleye. Matt Anderson got his second apple of the night and Colby Ambrosio stayed hot with his 6th point as a Walleye.

Toledo held their lead until a late penalty with just over 5 minutes remaining in regulation. Indy tied it up again and sent this game into overtime.

Indy dominated throughout the OT period, however Toledo got their chances late with two power plays in the final 3 minutes. Despite some quality chances on both sides, the game remained tied 2-2.

The shootout went back-and-forth and ended as Indy secured the 3-2 win in the 4th round as Cam Hausinger got the puck in the net and the Walleye failed to respond.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. IND - K. Lynch (1G)

2. IND - O. Robinson (2A)

3. IND - B. Gaudreau (27 SVS)

News:

Prior to tonight's game, forward Will Hillman joined the pond for his first professional action with the Toledo Walleye after signing on with the club after the conclusion of his collegiate season.

Hillman, of Blaine, Minnesota, tallied nine points (3G, 6A), 23 penalty minutes and a +7 as a senior forward at Minnesota St.-Mankato this season. The 6'2" center played all four collegiate seasons as a Maverick, picking up 24 points (10G, 14A), 39 penalty minutes and a +19 in 115 collegiate games.

What's Next:

The Walleye will move on and battle Bloomington in their barn on Friday night at Grossinger Motors Arena. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. EST

