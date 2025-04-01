Americans Extend Point Streak with 3-2 Win over Tulsa

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, beat the Tulsa Oilers 3-2 on Tuesday morning at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in front of a big crowd of young fans during the Americans School Day Game.

The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead behind a pair of goals from Jared Wescott, his seventh and eighth goals of the season. Tulsa would cut the lead in half midway through the first period, when former Americans forward Tyler Poulsen, netted his 18th of the year. Tulsa held the advantage in shots 19-13 after 20 minutes.

The Americans dominated the second period holding Tulsa to no shots on goal for more than 10 minutes in the frame. Allen outshot the Oilers 17-5 in the middle session holding a one-goal lead 2-1.

Tulsa would tie the game in the third period as another former Americans player Solag Bakich, scored his 12th of the year to even the game at 2-2. It would remain that way until the 9:26 mark of the third when Noah Kane fired home his second of the season on the power play to give the Americans the lead for good.

The victory at CUTX ended a long home losing streak. The Americans have picked up five of six points in their last three games. The Americans continue the homestand on Friday night against Idaho.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - J. Westcott

2. ALN - N. Kane

3. ALN - L. Richardson

