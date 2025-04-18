Huge Team Store Sale on Saturday

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, will host a merchandise sale this Saturday from 12 Noon to 4:00 PM at the Allen Americans Team Store at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Some of your favorite Americans merchandise including jerseys, will be discounted to a special price. Also, if you are looking for hockey equipment such as sticks and helmets along with other game items, they will be discounted as well.

The Americans Team Store is located at 200 East Stacy Road, along the north side of CUTX Event Center, across the street from Kelly's.

