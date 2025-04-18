Game Day: Round 1 / Game #1 - Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

April 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals play the first game of their ECHL Kelly Cup North Division semifinal tonight at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#91 Anthony Beauregard: The 5' 7 forward had his best season with the Lions in 2024-25, averaging one point per game, and in the process rewriting several categories in the team's record book. He has six points in 15 ECHL playoff games, including two in six games last year.

#71 Justin Ducharme: The Mirabel, Quebec native has the most playoff experience on the Lions roster, having played in 30 ECHL playoff games in his career. Nineteen of those games were in the 2022-23 playoffs with the (Dallas Stars affiliate) Idaho Steelheads, when the Steelheads made it to the Kelly Cup finals. He'll bring his playoff experience and know-how to his teammates.

#86 Jakov Novak: He was one of the Lions' best players in the 2023-24 playoffs with 6-1-7 totals in six games. He finished this year's regular season on a high note by notching his second hat trick of the year in Trois-Rivières' regular season-ending game, a win against the Wheeling Nailers.

Players to watch for the Reading Royals:

#91 Yvan Mongo: The Gatineau, Quebec native is one of the few players on the Royals who has ECHL playoff experience, having played in nine playoff games in 2022-23. Although he only suited up for 15 regular season games in 2024-25 and only scored two goals, both of those goals came against the Lions (on March 14).

#16 Shane Sellar: The Royals' most experienced playoff performer, he played in 11 playoff games in 2022-23 with Reading, recording 1-2-3 totals.

#80 Keith Petruzzelli: The goaltender played in 19 playoff games in 2021-22 with the now-defunct Newfoundland Growlers. He won 14 of 34 games in the 2024-25 regular season, sporting a 3.12 goals-against average. He was impressive in the Royals' 2-1 win against Trois-Rivières on March 15, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he faced in what was the last regular season encounter between the two teams.

Game 2 of the first round is tomorrow night at Colisée Vidéotron. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

