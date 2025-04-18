Stingrays Top Solar Bears 5-3 to Take Game One of Kelly Cup Playoffs

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays topped the Orlando Solar Bears 5-3 in front of 5,256 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum to take game one of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Ryan Hofer (2), Connor Moore, Jayden Lee, and Charlie Combs scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 19 of 22 shots in the victory.

The Stingrays took an early lead in the first period with a goal from Moore set up by Tyler Weiss. Weiss beat his defender in the left-wing corner before sliding the puck to Moore. Moore received the pass and chipped the puck into the top corner past Orlando goaltender Jon Gillies.

Lee doubled the Stingray lead 2:45 into the second period. Alexander Suzdalev brought the puck into the zone, and his shot on goal went just wide, giving Lee the chance for a wrap-around. Lee buried the opportunity to make it 2-0 Stingrays.

A power-play goal for Aaron Luchuk put the Solar Bears on the board midway through the second period. Luchuk shot on Bjorklund that went wide and followed up his rebound to go blocker side, making it 2-1.

Less than two minutes later, Hofer delivered a highlight reel goal to restore South Carolina's two-goal lead. Hofer toe dragged around his defender and found the top right corner to make it 3-1 Stingrays

Jack Adams cut into the Stingray lead with a redirect in front of Bjorklund on a shot from Kris Myllari. Anthony Bardaro tied the game at three 31 seconds later when he buried a wrist shot from the left-wing circle

South Carolina needed a response, and Combs regained the Stingray advantage 46 seconds later. Micah Miller took the shot on goal as Combs rushed the net and tipped the puck past Gillies.

Hofer added another tally seven minutes later when he tapped in a cross-ice feed off the rush from Erik Middendorf to make it 5-3. That final score held, and the Stingrays took a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow night for game two against Orlando at 6:05 pm. Doors will open at 5:05 pm and the first 1,500 fans to arrive will receive a rally towel.

