Royals Even with Lions Entering Third, Drop Game One of North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoff Series, 4-2
April 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (0-1-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (1-0-0-0), 4-2, in Game One of the North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoff Series at the Colisée Vidéotron on Friday, April 18th.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (0-1-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 33 saves on 36 shots faced while Lions' goaltender Luke Cavallin (1-0-0-0) earned the win in goal with 28 saves on 30 shots faced.
Jakov Novak (1) gave Trois-Rivières a 1-0 lead 4:02 into the game and 24 seconds into their first power play. The Lions lead was erased when Mason Primeau (1) rifled a wrist shot past Cavallin at 16:54 to tie the score for Reading at the end of the first period, 1-1.
Cam Cook (1) put Reading in front for the first time in the postseason 3:54 into the second period, 2-1. The Royals lead lasted 4:35 when Alex Beaucage (1) scored Trois-Rivières' equalizer at 8:29, 2-2.
Justin Ducharme (1) put the Lions in front for good 1:30 into the third period and Beaucage (2) tacked on his second goal of the Kelly Cup Playoff opener on Reading's empty net at 19:16 of the final frame.
The Royals continue the best-of-seven playoff series in Game Two on Saturday, April 18th at 7 PM at the Colisée Vidéotron. The series shifts to Reading for Game Three on Monday. April 21st at 7 PM, Game Four on Wednesday, April 23rd at 7 PM and Game 5* on Thursday, April 24th at 7 PM (*if necessary).
Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule
North Division Semifinals: #1 Trois-Rivières Lions (45-19-6-2, 98 points) vs. #4 Reading Royals (33-28-9-2, 77 points)
Series Matchup Sheet
GAME 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières - 4-2 L (TR 1-0)
GAME 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières
GAME 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE
GAME 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE
GAME 5* - Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE
GAME 6* - Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières
GAME 7* - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières
*If necessary
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 18, 2025
- Royals Even with Lions Entering Third, Drop Game One of North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoff Series, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Oilers Unleash Four Unanswered Goals in Third Period to Top Mavericks in Series Opener - Tulsa Oilers
- Kile's OT Goal Wins Game One - Florida Everblades
- Third-Period Surge Sends Mavericks to Game One Loss vs. Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Top Solar Bears 5-3 to Take Game One of Kelly Cup Playoffs - South Carolina Stingrays
- Hain's Three-Point Night Leads Heartlanders to 5-3 Win in Central Division Semifinals - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lewandowski Scores Two In Game 2 Win Against Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Iowa Takes Game One 5-3 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fuel Lose Hard Fought Game 2 in Toledo - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - April 18 - ECHL
- Brandon Hawkins Named Back-To-Back Warrior Hockey ECHL MVP - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Hawkins Repeats as Warrior Hockey/ECHL Most Valuable Player - ECHL
- Huge Team Store Sale on Saturday - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Round 1 / Game #1 - Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Round 1 - Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Even with Lions Entering Third, Drop Game One of North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoff Series, 4-2
- Reading Parking Authority Announces New Parking Rates for the Royals 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs & 2025-26 Season
- Royals vs. Lions 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs North Division Semifinal Series
- Royals Release 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster
- Royals Roll Railers in Regular Season Finale, Clinch Final Playoff Spot in North Division, 7-3