Royals Even with Lions Entering Third, Drop Game One of North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoff Series, 4-2

April 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (0-1-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (1-0-0-0), 4-2, in Game One of the North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoff Series at the Colisée Vidéotron on Friday, April 18th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (0-1-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 33 saves on 36 shots faced while Lions' goaltender Luke Cavallin (1-0-0-0) earned the win in goal with 28 saves on 30 shots faced.

Jakov Novak (1) gave Trois-Rivières a 1-0 lead 4:02 into the game and 24 seconds into their first power play. The Lions lead was erased when Mason Primeau (1) rifled a wrist shot past Cavallin at 16:54 to tie the score for Reading at the end of the first period, 1-1.

Cam Cook (1) put Reading in front for the first time in the postseason 3:54 into the second period, 2-1. The Royals lead lasted 4:35 when Alex Beaucage (1) scored Trois-Rivières' equalizer at 8:29, 2-2.

Justin Ducharme (1) put the Lions in front for good 1:30 into the third period and Beaucage (2) tacked on his second goal of the Kelly Cup Playoff opener on Reading's empty net at 19:16 of the final frame.

The Royals continue the best-of-seven playoff series in Game Two on Saturday, April 18th at 7 PM at the Colisée Vidéotron. The series shifts to Reading for Game Three on Monday. April 21st at 7 PM, Game Four on Wednesday, April 23rd at 7 PM and Game 5* on Thursday, April 24th at 7 PM (*if necessary).

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

North Division Semifinals: #1 Trois-Rivières Lions (45-19-6-2, 98 points) vs. #4 Reading Royals (33-28-9-2, 77 points)

Series Matchup Sheet

GAME 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières - 4-2 L (TR 1-0)

GAME 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

GAME 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 5* - Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 6* - Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

GAME 7* - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

*If necessary

