Lewandowski Scores Two In Game 2 Win Against Indy

April 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Indy Fuel in Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals at the Huntington Center with a final score of 5-2.

In a very similarly played game, with heavy physicality and high scoring, the

How it Happened:

The Walleye continued their intensity from yesterday evening as they got off to a strong start just 3:09 in. Mitch Lewandowski lit the lamp with a behind the net goal as Trenton Bliss and Brandon Hawkins got the assists.

Similar to last night, the Fish went up 2-0 heading into the second period as Jalen Smereck got his second of the playoffs. Conlan Keenan and Bliss got the apples.

Indy got on the board and cut their lead to one just 1:51 into the second period. But Toledo continued to respond as Bliss got on the score for the second game in a row.

But Indy was not letting down yet as they once again scored to put them within one heading into the final frame.

It wasn't until 15:40 of the third period when Toledo went on their first power play of the game and of course capitalized and added some insurance with Lewandowski's second goal of the night.

Following that power play goal, Toledo went on the man-advantage again and continued to tally up the score. This time it was none other than ECHL MVP, Brandon Hawkins to put the final goal on the board. With this goal, Hawkins had one-goal and three assists on the night.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - B. Hawkins (1G, 3A)

2. TOL - M. Lewandowksi (2G)

3. TOL - J. Smereck (1G, 1A)

What's Next:

The Walleye are onto Indy and will play the next two games against the Fuel in Fishers. Game three will be Monday, April 21 with puck drop being set for 7 p.m.

