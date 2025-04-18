Hain's Three-Point Night Leads Heartlanders to 5-3 Win in Central Division Semifinals

April 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - Iowa Heartlanders forward Gavin Hain registered three points (1g, 2a) and the Heartlanders opened up the Central Division Semifinals with a 5-3 win over the Fort Wayne Komets Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, taking a 1-0 series edge.

Hain scored the game-winning goal with 10:20 to go in the third, making it a 4-2 game. The Heartlanders scored the first three goals, but Fort Wayne scored two in the third early to cut the deficit to one. Adam Goodsir scored a short-handed goal with 6:22 to go in the third, extending the edge to 5-2.

Kyle McClellan blocked 24 shots for his first playoff victory. Brett Brochu stopped 27 in defeat.

Matt Sop, Dakota Raabe and Keltie Jeri-Leon gave Iowa a 3-0 edge before the Komets comeback. Sop scored Iowa's first-ever Kelly Cup Playoffs goal on a tapper from the left post at 13:23 of the first, assisted by Will Zmolek and Hain.

Jeri-Leon's goal came on a rip from the mid slot at 14:36 of the 2nd on the power play. Iowa and Fort Wayne each scored a pair of power-play goals.

Iowa visits Fort Wayne for Game 2 of the series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. with watch parties at Iowa Athletic Club in Coralville and Brothers Bar & Grill in Iowa City.

Home Playoff Tickets are available for our first-round series against Fort Wayne at iowaheartlanders.com/playoffs.

Iowa is at home on Monday, Apr. 21 at 7:05 p.m. for Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals, with a Heartlanders Playoff Rally Towel giveaway brought to you by the Iowa City Sports Commission. Tuesday, Apr. 22 at 7:05 p.m. is Game 4 featuring a Heartlanders Playoff Cowbell Giveaway thanks to Pinseekers. Game 5 (if necessary) is Thursday., Apr. 24 at 7:05 p.m.

