ECHL Transactions - April 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 18, 2025:

Florida:

add Anton Malmstrom, D activated from reserve

add Mathieu Caron, G signed amateur tryout

delete Will Cranley, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Fort Wayne:

add Darren Brady, D assigned by Bakersfield

add Nolan Volcan, F activated from reserve

delete Owen Gallatin, D placed on reserve

Indy:

add Nick Grima, D activated from reserve

add Ethan Manderville, F activated from reserve

delete Ty Farmer, D placed on reserve

delete Jordan Martin, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Connor Russell, D activated from reserve

add Brody Crane, F activated from reserve

add Ty Cheveldayoff, F activated from reserve

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

delete Davis Koch, F placed on reserve

delete Justin McRae, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Jack Adams, F activated from reserve

add Alex Frye, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan O'Reilly, F placed on reserve

delete Cole Kodsi, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Emile Chouinard, D activated from reserve

delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Andrew Perrott, D activated from reserve

add Josh Wilkins, F activated from reserve

delete Blake Thompson, D placed on reserve

delete Austin Magera, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Logan Nijhoff, F activated from reserve

delete Andrew Coxhead, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Talyn Boyko, G assigned from Hartford by New York Rangers

