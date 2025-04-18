Iowa Takes Game One 5-3
April 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Friday, the Komets started their best-of-seven opening Kelly Cup Playoff series versus Iowa at the Coliseum, with the Heartlanders taking a 1-0 series lead.
Iowa's Mathew Sop scored the series' first goal in the first period at 13:32 for the period's only tally.
With the Komets skating short-handed coming out of the intermission, Iowa stuck again with a power-play goal at 1:33, followed by another power-play strike at 14:36 to make the game 3-0 after two periods.
The Komets started the third period with a two-man power-play and promptly scored as James Stefan found the back of the net at :33 with assists coming from Zach Jordan and Jack Dugan. Alex Aleardi continued the rally with a strike at 8:11 to pull his team within one. However, the Heartlanders struck again at 9:40, followed by a short-handed goal at 13:38 to push the lead back up to the three. Aleardi stayed hot for the Komets with another goal on a power-play at 14:10, but that was as close as the Komets got as the game concluded 5-3. Brett Brochu made 27 saves in the loss.
