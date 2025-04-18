Iowa Takes Game One 5-3

April 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







On Friday, the Komets started their best-of-seven opening Kelly Cup Playoff series versus Iowa at the Coliseum, with the Heartlanders taking a 1-0 series lead.

Iowa's Mathew Sop scored the series' first goal in the first period at 13:32 for the period's only tally.

With the Komets skating short-handed coming out of the intermission, Iowa stuck again with a power-play goal at 1:33, followed by another power-play strike at 14:36 to make the game 3-0 after two periods.

The Komets started the third period with a two-man power-play and promptly scored as James Stefan found the back of the net at :33 with assists coming from Zach Jordan and Jack Dugan. Alex Aleardi continued the rally with a strike at 8:11 to pull his team within one. However, the Heartlanders struck again at 9:40, followed by a short-handed goal at 13:38 to push the lead back up to the three. Aleardi stayed hot for the Komets with another goal on a power-play at 14:10, but that was as close as the Komets got as the game concluded 5-3. Brett Brochu made 27 saves in the loss.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.