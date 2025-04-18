Toledo's Hawkins Repeats as Warrior Hockey/ECHL Most Valuable Player
April 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2024-25. Hawkins joins Chad Costello (2015-16 and 2016-17) as the only players in the ECHL's 37-year history to receive the MVP award in back-to-back seasons.
The Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
Cam Johnson of Florida finished second, followed by Kansas City's Cade Borchardt, Peter Bates of Wichita and Bloomington's Eddie Matsushima.
Named to the All-ECHL First Team for the third consecutive season, Hawkins led the ECHL in scoring for the second consecutive year with 89 points while finishing second with 37 goals and tied for second with 53 assists. He also topped the league with 336 shots on goal, was tied for second with 12 power-play goals and tied for sixth with seven game-winning goals.
Hawkins recorded at least one point in 48 of his 71 games this season, including 28 multiple-point games. He was honored as ECHL Player of the Month for January and was named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team.
Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners
2024-25 Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
2023-24 Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
2022-23 Hank Crone, Allen Americans
2021-22 Will Graber, Fort Wayne Komets
2020-21 Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder
2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye
2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets
2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers
1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights
1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights
1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 18, 2025
- Brandon Hawkins Named Back-To-Back Warrior Hockey ECHL MVP - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Hawkins Repeats as Warrior Hockey/ECHL Most Valuable Player - ECHL
- Huge Team Store Sale on Saturday - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Round 1 / Game #1 - Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Round 1 - Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.