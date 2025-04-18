Toledo's Hawkins Repeats as Warrior Hockey/ECHL Most Valuable Player

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2024-25. Hawkins joins Chad Costello (2015-16 and 2016-17) as the only players in the ECHL's 37-year history to receive the MVP award in back-to-back seasons.

The Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Cam Johnson of Florida finished second, followed by Kansas City's Cade Borchardt, Peter Bates of Wichita and Bloomington's Eddie Matsushima.

Named to the All-ECHL First Team for the third consecutive season, Hawkins led the ECHL in scoring for the second consecutive year with 89 points while finishing second with 37 goals and tied for second with 53 assists. He also topped the league with 336 shots on goal, was tied for second with 12 power-play goals and tied for sixth with seven game-winning goals.

Hawkins recorded at least one point in 48 of his 71 games this season, including 28 multiple-point games. He was honored as ECHL Player of the Month for January and was named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team.

Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners

2024-25 Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

2023-24 Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

2022-23 Hank Crone, Allen Americans

2021-22 Will Graber, Fort Wayne Komets

2020-21 Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder

2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets

2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers

1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights

1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights

1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers

