Idaho's Murphy Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Wade Murphy of the Idaho Steelheads is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 24-30.
Murphy scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in four games at Tahoe last week.
The 31-year-old scored a goal in a 5-1 loss on Wednesday, dished out a pair of assists in a 3-2 loss on Friday, tallied twice in a 5-0 win on Saturday and added two more assists in a 5-2 victory on Sunday.
A native of Victoria, British Columbia, Murphy has 22 points (11g-11a) in 24 games with the Steelheads this season. He began the season in Slovakia, totaling 16 points (10g-6a) in 24 games with Bratislava Slovan and Poprad HK SKP.
Murphy has tallied 182 points (74g-108a) in 250 career ECHL games with Idaho, Kalamazoo, Maine, Worcester, Greenville and Manchester.
Prior to turning pro, Murphy recorded 24 points (9g-15a) in 66 career collegiate games with the University of North Dakota and Arizona State University.
On behalf of Wade Murphy, a case of pucks will be donated to an Idaho youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
