Idaho's Murphy Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Wade Murphy of the Idaho Steelheads is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 24-30.

Murphy scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in four games at Tahoe last week.

The 31-year-old scored a goal in a 5-1 loss on Wednesday, dished out a pair of assists in a 3-2 loss on Friday, tallied twice in a 5-0 win on Saturday and added two more assists in a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

A native of Victoria, British Columbia, Murphy has 22 points (11g-11a) in 24 games with the Steelheads this season. He began the season in Slovakia, totaling 16 points (10g-6a) in 24 games with Bratislava Slovan and Poprad HK SKP.

Murphy has tallied 182 points (74g-108a) in 250 career ECHL games with Idaho, Kalamazoo, Maine, Worcester, Greenville and Manchester.

Prior to turning pro, Murphy recorded 24 points (9g-15a) in 66 career collegiate games with the University of North Dakota and Arizona State University.

On behalf of Wade Murphy, a case of pucks will be donated to an Idaho youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.