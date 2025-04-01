Slow Start, Special Teams Hamper Oilers at Americans

April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







ALLEN, Texas - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 3-2 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Tuesday.

Jared Westcott put the Americans up 1-0 just 52 seconds into the contest, following up on a scramble play to open the scoring. Westcott added his second of the frame at the 6:45 mark, clapping a one-time feed from Brad Morrison past Vyacheslav Buteyets to put the Americans up 2-0 early. Tyler Poulsen scored a career-high 18th goal to cut the score in half to 2-1, roofing an in-tight chance over Luke Richardson just before the midway mark of the period at the 9:06 mark.

The second period saw no scoring but featured a stellar performance from Buteyets. The Russian rookie showed why he is on an NHL contract, halting 17 shots as his squad was outshot by 12.

Solag Bakich tipped a point shot from Anthony Costantini for his second straight game with a goal, tying the game 2-2 at the 8:16 mark of the final frame. However, Noah Kane dashed the Oilers' hope with 8:32 remaining, scoring a power-play goal to secure a 3-2 American's victory.

The Oilers return to the BOK Center Friday, April 4 for a 7:05 showdown with the Wichita Thunder, who sit one point ahead of Tulsa in the Mountain Division race.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.