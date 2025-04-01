Slow Start, Special Teams Hamper Oilers at Americans
April 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, Texas - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 3-2 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Tuesday.
Jared Westcott put the Americans up 1-0 just 52 seconds into the contest, following up on a scramble play to open the scoring. Westcott added his second of the frame at the 6:45 mark, clapping a one-time feed from Brad Morrison past Vyacheslav Buteyets to put the Americans up 2-0 early. Tyler Poulsen scored a career-high 18th goal to cut the score in half to 2-1, roofing an in-tight chance over Luke Richardson just before the midway mark of the period at the 9:06 mark.
The second period saw no scoring but featured a stellar performance from Buteyets. The Russian rookie showed why he is on an NHL contract, halting 17 shots as his squad was outshot by 12.
Solag Bakich tipped a point shot from Anthony Costantini for his second straight game with a goal, tying the game 2-2 at the 8:16 mark of the final frame. However, Noah Kane dashed the Oilers' hope with 8:32 remaining, scoring a power-play goal to secure a 3-2 American's victory.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center Friday, April 4 for a 7:05 showdown with the Wichita Thunder, who sit one point ahead of Tulsa in the Mountain Division race.
