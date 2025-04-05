K-Wings Dig Deep, Beat Bison Saturday

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (29-31-6-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, overcame three-straight goals by the Bloomington Bison (29-33-4-2) and came from behind to win Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena, 5-3.

Josh Bloom (17) opened the scoring with a power-play goal at the 4:36 mark of the second. Ben Berard (20) sent the puck to Zach Berzolla (22) at the point, who dished it to Bloom in the left circle to rip a wrist shot home.

Then, Max Humitz (15) made it 2-0 at the 12:29 mark. Luc Salem (16) won a battle for the puck along the left-wing boards to Luke Morgan (10), who found Humitz sweeping across the left circle for a one-timer.

Bloomington responded with a power-play goal at the 15:50 mark, and added a tally with 28 seconds left in the frame to tie it.

The Bison took the lead at the 3:55 mark of the third.

Ryan Cox (9) brought Kalamazoo back even with a power-play goal at the 7:41 mark. On the play, Drake Pilon (7) set up Bloom (14) for the initial shot, and Cox found the rebound down low on the left side to bang it home.

Then, Humitz (16) scored his second goal of the game to put the K-Wings in front for good at the 10:14 mark. Berzolla (23) nudged the puck to Humitz in the defensive zone and Max did the rest, skating by the Bloomington defense and finishing with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Berard (20) hit the empty net to make it 5-3 with 15 seconds remaining. Berzolla (24) forced a turnover in the Kalamazoo defensive zone and found Berard streaming down the left side to cash in from the left point.

Jonathan Lemieux (13-19-4-0) was strong in net, stopping 26-of-29 shots faced for the win. The K-Wings went 2-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill while posting a season-high 46 shots to take the shot total, 46-29.

Kalamazoo squares off against the Bison again Sunday at 4:00 p.m. (3:00 CDT) at Grossinger Motors Arena.

