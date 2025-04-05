Glads Surrender Four Goals in the Third and Lose 5-3

GREENVILLE, SC. - The Atlanta Gladiators (27-31-7-2) were defeated by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (26-35-6-2) by a final score of 5-3 Saturday night, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Drew DeRidder got the start in goal for the Gladiators, while Pierce Charleson was the net-minder for the Swamp Rabbits.

At 5:09 of the first period, Gladiator forward Joey Cipollone (13th) scores the first goal of the contest to make it 1-0 for the Glads. Cipollone crashed the crease, and pounced on a loose puck in front.

At 13:54, Cipollone (14th) would go on to net his second goal of the game, on a power-play after Greenville's Ryan O'Hara went to the box for high-sticking. Cipollone picked up the biscuit in between the circles, and beat Charleson five hole.

In the second period, Greenville came out of intermission looking to get themselves on the board. They did so after Joey Cipollone got called for a penalty, and Greenville's forward Kyle Haskins (3rd) took advantage.

At 4:36 of the third period, Greenville tied the game early, when defender Dustin Geregach (2nd) sniped a shot into the net from a bad angle.

Moments later, at 5:48, the Swamp Rabbits took their first lead of the night, as rookie forward Dawson Tritt (1st) scored his first professional goal.

The Swamp Rabbits would go on to net another, as Stuart Rolofs (5th) gave Greenville a commanding 4-2 lead.

Later in the final frame, the Gladiators responded, with a power-play goal, stopping Greenville's momentum when in its tracks. Jackson Pierson (9th) deflected a Derek Topatigh shot into the net for the goal.

When the Gladiators pulled DeRidder in the closing minutes to give themselves an opportunity to tie the game, the Swamp Rabbits sealed the deal as Tritt (2) scored his second career goal on an empty netter. The final score is 5-3.

Drew DeRidder 29 saves on 33 shots faced in his loss for Atlanta, while Pierce Charleson saved 30 out 33 shots faced in the win for Greenville.

