Glads Surrender Four Goals in the Third and Lose 5-3
April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
GREENVILLE, SC. - The Atlanta Gladiators (27-31-7-2) were defeated by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (26-35-6-2) by a final score of 5-3 Saturday night, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
Drew DeRidder got the start in goal for the Gladiators, while Pierce Charleson was the net-minder for the Swamp Rabbits.
At 5:09 of the first period, Gladiator forward Joey Cipollone (13th) scores the first goal of the contest to make it 1-0 for the Glads. Cipollone crashed the crease, and pounced on a loose puck in front.
At 13:54, Cipollone (14th) would go on to net his second goal of the game, on a power-play after Greenville's Ryan O'Hara went to the box for high-sticking. Cipollone picked up the biscuit in between the circles, and beat Charleson five hole.
In the second period, Greenville came out of intermission looking to get themselves on the board. They did so after Joey Cipollone got called for a penalty, and Greenville's forward Kyle Haskins (3rd) took advantage.
At 4:36 of the third period, Greenville tied the game early, when defender Dustin Geregach (2nd) sniped a shot into the net from a bad angle.
Moments later, at 5:48, the Swamp Rabbits took their first lead of the night, as rookie forward Dawson Tritt (1st) scored his first professional goal.
The Swamp Rabbits would go on to net another, as Stuart Rolofs (5th) gave Greenville a commanding 4-2 lead.
Later in the final frame, the Gladiators responded, with a power-play goal, stopping Greenville's momentum when in its tracks. Jackson Pierson (9th) deflected a Derek Topatigh shot into the net for the goal.
When the Gladiators pulled DeRidder in the closing minutes to give themselves an opportunity to tie the game, the Swamp Rabbits sealed the deal as Tritt (2) scored his second career goal on an empty netter. The final score is 5-3.
Drew DeRidder 29 saves on 33 shots faced in his loss for Atlanta, while Pierce Charleson saved 30 out 33 shots faced in the win for Greenville.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 5, 2025
- Chongmin Lee's Three-Point Night Not Enough as Bison Lose in Regulation - Bloomington Bison
- Glads Surrender Four Goals in the Third and Lose 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Tritt's Three-Point Night Headlines Come-From-Behind Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Dig Deep, Beat Bison Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tritt's Three-Point Night Headlines Come-From-Behind Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Unable to Find Late Game Wizardry - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Tame Lions in Tenth Sellout of Season - Maine Mariners
- Lions Drop 4-3 Decision to the Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Win Second Straight Over Thunder In 3-2 Decision - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Win Big in Overtime in Front of Sellout Crowd - Indy Fuel
- Komets Fall Again at Indy 4-3 in Overtime - Fort Wayne Komets
- Shane Shines In Admirals' Shutout Victory Against Iowa - Norfolk Admirals
- Mavericks Blank Rush 5-0 in Home Finale Behind Lafontaine's Fifth Shutout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City Wins Rubber Game Against Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Break Franchise Wins Record With 49th Win Of The Season In 5-1 Victory Over Solar Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Offense Gets Shots, But Can't Break Shane in 1-0 Defeat - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Score Late In 3-2 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Stun the Walleye, Conclude Home Schedule with 5-4 Overtime Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hawkins Forces Overtime in Loss at Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - April 5 - ECHL
- Admirals Sign Defenseman Gavlas to SPC - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Hang on to Defeat Thunder 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Rush Game Notes: April 5, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Wizard Night in North Texas - Allen Americans
- Ethan Haider Secures Fourth Shutout of his Rookie Season as Glads Defeat Solar Bears 3-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Glads Surrender Four Goals in the Third and Lose 5-3
- Ethan Haider Secures Fourth Shutout of his Rookie Season as Glads Defeat Solar Bears 3-0
- Forward Jordan Frasca Reassigned by the Nashville Predators to the Gladiators
- Ryan Francis Helps Atlanta to Earn a Point with 2.5 Seconds Remaining in Regulation, But Glads Lose 3-2 in Overtime to Orlando
- Atlanta Surrenders Five Unanswered Goals, Defeated 7-4 by the Swamp Rabbits