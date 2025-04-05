Lions Drop 4-3 Decision to the Mariners

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Portland, Maine - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières suffered a 4-3 loss to the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners Saturday night in Portland.

The Mariners struck early in the first period when Robert Cronin beat the Lions' Luke Cavallin at 2:27. But the Lions responded - and quickly - thanks to Logan Nijhoff with a power play marker at 3:25. The Mariners, however, ensured the goals continued to come at a rapid clip when Brooklyn Kalmikov regained the lead for Maine less than 20 seconds later, and then Cronin's second goal of the game at 10:08 gave the Mariners a two-goal lead.

There was no scoring in the second period, with neither team generating much offence. There were only 13 shots on goal in total, seven coming from the Lions and six from Maine.

The Lions' Tyler Hylland scored on the power play just 29 seconds into the third period to reduce the Mariners' lead to 3-2. The Mariners' Sebastian Vidmar got that one back - also on the power play - at 4:55 to regain Maine's two-goal lead. Trois-Rivières' Andrew Coxhead then scored his third goal in a Lions uniform to narrow the gap to 4-3. The Lions continued to push for the equalizer but concurrent minor penalties at 15:58 to the Cormier brothers - Xavier for high-sticking and Tommy for roughing - left the Lions playing two men down which made getting that tying goal a tough task. Alas it was too much to ask and the Lions suffered a 4-3 defeat.

The two teams will meet for the final time in the regular season on Wednesday, yet again in Portland.

