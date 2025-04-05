Komets Fall Again at Indy 4-3 in Overtime

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Alex Alerdi scored the only goal of the first period as he stole the puck from Indy defenseman Chris Cameron at the Fuel's blueline and knocked it under the pads of goaltender Ben Gaudreau for his 23rd tally at 16:08.

Rookie Josh Groll scored his first professional goal to open the scoring in the second period to put the Komets up 2-0 at 1:04. With time winding down, Indy's Colin Bilek put the Fuel on the board with a goal at 18:57 to make it a 2-1 contest after forty minutes.

In the third period, Indy's Ty Farmer threw the puck to the net and beat Connor Ungar to tie the game, but Jack Dugan answered with assists coming from Jack Gorniak and Kyle Crnkovic at 4:44 to give the Komets the lead. The Fuel quickly responded with a power-play goal at 7:41 to knot the game, ultimately pushing the game to overtime.

The Komets had to skate short-handed in the extra frame as Alex Aleardi was given a holding call. On the ensuing power play, Cam Hausinger ended the game at 5:52.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.