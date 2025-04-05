Komets Fall Again at Indy 4-3 in Overtime
April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Alex Alerdi scored the only goal of the first period as he stole the puck from Indy defenseman Chris Cameron at the Fuel's blueline and knocked it under the pads of goaltender Ben Gaudreau for his 23rd tally at 16:08.
Rookie Josh Groll scored his first professional goal to open the scoring in the second period to put the Komets up 2-0 at 1:04. With time winding down, Indy's Colin Bilek put the Fuel on the board with a goal at 18:57 to make it a 2-1 contest after forty minutes.
In the third period, Indy's Ty Farmer threw the puck to the net and beat Connor Ungar to tie the game, but Jack Dugan answered with assists coming from Jack Gorniak and Kyle Crnkovic at 4:44 to give the Komets the lead. The Fuel quickly responded with a power-play goal at 7:41 to knot the game, ultimately pushing the game to overtime.
The Komets had to skate short-handed in the extra frame as Alex Aleardi was given a holding call. On the ensuing power play, Cam Hausinger ended the game at 5:52.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 5, 2025
- Tritt's Three-Point Night Headlines Come-From-Behind Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Unable to Find Late Game Wizardry - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Tame Lions in Tenth Sellout of Season - Maine Mariners
- Lions Drop 4-3 Decision to the Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Win Second Straight Over Thunder In 3-2 Decision - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Win Big in Overtime in Front of Sellout Crowd - Indy Fuel
- Komets Fall Again at Indy 4-3 in Overtime - Fort Wayne Komets
- Shane Shines In Admirals' Shutout Victory Against Iowa - Norfolk Admirals
- Mavericks Blank Rush 5-0 in Home Finale Behind Lafontaine's Fifth Shutout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City Wins Rubber Game Against Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Break Franchise Wins Record With 49th Win Of The Season In 5-1 Victory Over Solar Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Offense Gets Shots, But Can't Break Shane in 1-0 Defeat - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Score Late In 3-2 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Stun the Walleye, Conclude Home Schedule with 5-4 Overtime Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hawkins Forces Overtime in Loss at Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - April 5 - ECHL
- Admirals Sign Defenseman Gavlas to SPC - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Hang on to Defeat Thunder 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Rush Game Notes: April 5, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Wizard Night in North Texas - Allen Americans
- Ethan Haider Secures Fourth Shutout of his Rookie Season as Glads Defeat Solar Bears 3-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Fall Again at Indy 4-3 in Overtime
- Komets Dropped by Indy 4-2
- Komets Drop Game at Kalamazoo 4-1
- Komets Lock down Playoff Spot
- Komets Hang On For 3-2 Win Over Bloomington