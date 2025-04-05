Mariners Tame Lions in Tenth Sellout of Season

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - In front of a sellout crowd of 5,775 on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena, the Maine Mariners defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions, 4-3. Robert Cronin scored twice while Sebastian Vidmar recorded his second consecutive three-point game in Maine's second victory over the Lions this week.

An early offensive outburst saw three goals scored in the first 3:43 of action. University of New Hampshire product Robert Cronin opened the scoring for the second night in a row, beating Luke Cavallin between the circles at 2:27. The Lions answered with a power play goal from Logan Nijhoff less than a minute later, but the Mariners had their own response, Brooklyn Kalmikov streaking down the left wing and with a step on the defender, ripping it past Cavallin to restore the Maine lead. A little over midway through the period, Cronin netted another, squeezing one in short side at 10:08, putting Maine up 3-1 after one.

The score remained the same through 40 minutes, and the Lions quickly cut the lead to one when Tyler Hylland buried a power play one-timer just :29 into the third period. The Mariners used their power play to get the insurance goal back on Sebastian Vidmar's third goal of the weekend and 12th of the season at 4:55. True to the pattern of the opening period, the Lions answered quickly, with Andrew Coxhead ripping home a goal less than a minute later. A barrage of penalties over the game's final fifteen minutes gave both teams chances to add on, but the 4-3 final score held up.

The sellout was the 10th of the season for the Mariners in 34 home games.

