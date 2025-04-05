Admirals Sign Defenseman Gavlas to SPC

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed defenseman Parker Gavlas to a standard player contract (SPC).

Gavlas, 25, has joined the Admirals in Iowa and is expected to make his professional debut tonight, wearing No. 5 for Norfolk.

The Saskatchewan native joins the Admirals after finishing his four-year college career at the University of Saskatchewan (USports). Gavlas played in 26 regular season games and totaled seven points and was a +8 rating. He also had four points in six playoff games.

Gavlas played two full seasons in the WHL with Edmonton and Medicine Hat. In 2019-20, he finished with a career-high 26 points (5g, 21a) and was a +26 with Medicine Hat.

