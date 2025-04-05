Hawkins Forces Overtime in Loss at Cincinnati

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones in the season finale between the two teams, losing a thrilling overtime matchup, 5-4. Despite a late comeback effort, Toledo came up just short.

How it Happened:

Despite having a five-minute power play early on due to an elbowing call against Toledo native Justin Portillo, the Walleye couldn't generate much momentum.

Cincinnati capitalized on a power play of their own late in the first period, scoring at 18:57 to take the lead. Just moments later, at 19:42, Cincinnati forward Remy Parker was called for high-sticking, giving Toledo a man-advantage heading into the second period.

Toledo wasted no time converting, as Mitch Lewandowski netted his 25th goal of the season just 23 seconds into the period. Brandon Kruse and Brandon Hawkins earned the assists.

Cincinnati answered quickly, regaining the lead at 1:11 and holding it through the remainder of the second.

Toledo started strong again in the third. Lewandowski tied the game with his second goal of the night, tipping in a rebound off a shot from Nolan Moyle.

Less than 30 seconds later, Toledo took the lead for the first time in the game on Brandon Kruse's ninth goal of the season. Matt Anderson and Colby Ambrosio provided the assists on the even-strength tally.

Cincinnati responded once more, tying the game at 11:44 and reclaiming the lead at 15:05.

With goaltender Jan Bednar pulled for the extra attacker, Toledo pressed hard in the final moments. With just three seconds remaining in regulation, Brandon Hawkins tied the game at 4-4, sending it to overtime.

The extra frame was a back-and-forth battle, but Cincinnati ultimately came out on top, while Toledo walked away with a point.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. CIN - M. Gosselin (1G, 2A)

2. CIN - D. Sheriff (1G, 1A)

3. CIN - K. Bollers (3A)

What's Next:

The Walleye return home to the Huntington Center for the final two games of the regular season. They'll face the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night, with puck drop set for 7:15 p.m.

