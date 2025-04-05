Tritt's Three-Point Night Headlines Come-From-Behind Win
April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Dawson Tritt potted his first two professional goals, including the sealing empty-netter, with an assist, Stuart Rolofs had the game-winner and two helpers, and Pierce Charleson made 30 saves as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits came from behind to overtake the Atlanta Gladiators 5-3 on Saturday night. The game served as the 13th and final matchup against Atlanta, with the Swamp Rabbits posting a 9-3-1-0 record head-to-head.
Atlanta jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, thanks to two strikes from Joey Cipollone. His first came 5:09 into the contest when he jumped on an erratically bouncing puck and slammed it past Swamp Rabbits net-minder Pierce Charleson, giving the Gladiators a 1-0 lead (Derek Topatigh and Easton Armstrong assisted). He hit paydirt again on the power play with 6:06 left in the period, hacking a loosely bouncing puck in the slot area past Charleson to double the lead to 2-0 (Topatigh and Cody Sylvester assisted). Moments later, Jordan Power thought he halved the deficit with roughly four and a half minutes to go, but the goal was called off after review.
Kyle Haskins found a way to get the Swamp Rabbits on the board in the second period while on the power play, starting a 4-0 Swamp Rabbits run over the next two frames. At 8:42 of the second, Stepan Timofeyev exerted his patience and waited to hit Haskins backdoor, with the latter tapping the puck behind Gladiators goalie Drew DeRidder to cut the deficit to 2-1 (Timofeyev and Carter Savoie assisted).
For just the fourth time this season, the Swamp Rabbits won a game while down entering the final 20 minutes of play, continuing their scoring run with Dustin Geregach. Just 4:36 into the last frame, Geregach received a pass while in the midst of a lengthy Swamp Rabbits forecheck and, from an insane angle, sniped a shot from the far wall over DeRidder's shoulder to square the game at 2-2 (Austin Saint and Brent Pedersen assisted). Exactly 72 seconds later, Dawson Tritt pocketed a rebound for his first goal as a professional, backhanding a loose puck in the net front past DeRidder to give the Swamp Rabbits their first, and only, lead of the game at 5:48 (Tyson Fawcett and Stuart Rolofs assisted). Rolofs represented the final goal in the run, shoveling the puck off a defender and into the Atlanta net to expand the Swamp Rabbits lead to 4-2 with 10:43 left in the game (Miles Gendron and Dawson Tritt assisted). The Gladiators ended the run on their last power play if the game with 3:13 remaining when Jackson Pierson deflected a Derek Topatigh shot past Charleson to close the gap to 4-3 (Topatigh and Sylvester assisted). Tritt put the exclamation point on his career-high night, burying an empty-netter to claim a 5-3 win for the Swamp Rabbits.
Pierce Charleson stopped 30 of 33 shots in earning his second pro win (2-3-1-0)
The Swamp Rabbits conclude their four game in five night sequence against their in-state rivals, the South Carolina Stingrays, on "Fan Appreciation Day", presented by Fluor. Puck drop is slated for 3:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 5, 2025
- Chongmin Lee's Three-Point Night Not Enough as Bison Lose in Regulation - Bloomington Bison
- Glads Surrender Four Goals in the Third and Lose 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Tritt's Three-Point Night Headlines Come-From-Behind Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Dig Deep, Beat Bison Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tritt's Three-Point Night Headlines Come-From-Behind Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Unable to Find Late Game Wizardry - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Tame Lions in Tenth Sellout of Season - Maine Mariners
- Lions Drop 4-3 Decision to the Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Win Second Straight Over Thunder In 3-2 Decision - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Win Big in Overtime in Front of Sellout Crowd - Indy Fuel
- Komets Fall Again at Indy 4-3 in Overtime - Fort Wayne Komets
- Shane Shines In Admirals' Shutout Victory Against Iowa - Norfolk Admirals
- Mavericks Blank Rush 5-0 in Home Finale Behind Lafontaine's Fifth Shutout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City Wins Rubber Game Against Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Break Franchise Wins Record With 49th Win Of The Season In 5-1 Victory Over Solar Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Offense Gets Shots, But Can't Break Shane in 1-0 Defeat - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Score Late In 3-2 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Stun the Walleye, Conclude Home Schedule with 5-4 Overtime Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hawkins Forces Overtime in Loss at Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - April 5 - ECHL
- Admirals Sign Defenseman Gavlas to SPC - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Hang on to Defeat Thunder 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Rush Game Notes: April 5, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Wizard Night in North Texas - Allen Americans
- Ethan Haider Secures Fourth Shutout of his Rookie Season as Glads Defeat Solar Bears 3-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Tritt's Three-Point Night Headlines Come-From-Behind Win
- Tritt's Three-Point Night Headlines Come-From-Behind Win
- Swamp Rabbits' Rally Late Falls Short in Tight Affair
- Rego Assigned to Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Three-Game Weekend
- Swamp Rabbits Drop Narrow Affair to Icemen