Chongmin Lee's Three-Point Night Not Enough as Bison Lose in Regulation

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Despite Chongmin Lee's three-point night, the Bloomington Bison suffered a 5-3 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday night.

The first period saw no scoring. With one powerplay, the Bison could not capitalize on the man advantage. Kalamazoo outshot the Bison by a 10-5 margin to conclude the first frame.

4:36 into the second period, Josh Bloom opened the scoring on the powerplay. Zach Berzolla and Ben Berard collected the assists on Bloom's 17th of the season. The Wings extended their lead at 12:29. Luke Morgan found Max Humitz in the slot to make it a 2-0 score. Luc Salem recorded the secondary assist on Humitz's 15th of the season. The Bison responded on the powerplay as Lee began a comeback for the Bison. At 15:15, Shane Ott found Lee for his 18th goal of the season. Jake Murray tallied the secondary assist. With less than 30 seconds remaining, Bryce Montgomery scored his second of the season to even the score at two. The goal came from Murray and Lee.

3:55 into the third, a snapshot from Lee gave the Bison a 3-2 lead. Jack Robilotti tallied the assist for his first professional point on Lee's 19th of the season. At 7:41 on the powerplay, Kalamazoo's Ryan Cox snuck the puck past Yaniv Perets for the equalizer. Cox's ninth of the season saw assists from Bloom and Drake Pilon. The Wings regained the lead at 10:14 with Humitz scoring on a feed from Berzolla. Humitz's goal was his 16th of the season and the eventual game winner. At 19:45, Berard scored an empty net goal assisted by Berzolla for his 20th of the season and closed the scoring with the Wings winning 5-3.

Perets made 41 saves on 45 shots in the loss. Jonathan Lemieux secured the win for Kalamazoo with 26 saves on 29 shots. The Bison went 1-for-3 on the powerplay, and the penalty kill went 1-for-3.

The Bison look for revenge against the Wings tomorrow at 3 p.m. for Sunday Family Fun Day! Kids 12-and-under EAT FREE with a voucher for a hot dog, chips, soda and cookie. Following the final horn, all fans are welcome to join the Bison players for a post-game skate and autograph session. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

