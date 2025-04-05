Heartlanders Offense Gets Shots, But Can't Break Shane in 1-0 Defeat

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 1-0, to the Norfolk Admirals Saturday at Xtream Arena. Iowa out shot Norfolk, 33-27 and took 28 shots in the final two periods, but Ian Shane stopped them all for his first career victory.

The Heartlanders allowed 12 combined shots in the final two frames. Gehrett Sargis scored the lone goal six minutes into the opening frame off a rebound in front of the net.

Iowa goaltender Kyle McClellan stopped 26 shots in defeat.

Iowa concludes the weekend vs. Norfolk on Sun., Apr. 6 at 3:00 p.m.

