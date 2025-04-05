Railers Hang on to Defeat Thunder 5-4

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Worcester Railers held on for a 5-4 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night in front of 4,457 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Worcester took an early lead as Matthew Kopperud picked up a rebound and slipped the puck around the right pad of goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Kopperud's 16th of the year just 2:03 into the game to give the Railers a 1-0 lead. Assists were credited to Jordan Kaplan and Justin Gill.

Adirondack rattled off three in a row to take a two-goal lead. Isaiah Fox took a pass in the slot from Greg Smith and ripped a wrister past goaltender Hugo Ollas to even the score. The goal was Fox's third of the year from Smith and Ian Pierce at 5:33 of the first. The assist was Pierce's first professional point.

Dennis Busby scored his first professional goal to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead at 12:07 of the first period on the power play from the left circle. Josh Filmon and Brian Carrabes were credited with the helpers, and the assist by Carrabes was his first professional point.

The Thunder took a 3-1 lead at 14:33 of the first period as Grant Loven tipped a shot by Lars Rødne and the puck went by the blocker of Hugo Ollas for his 10th of the year. Rødne and Kaleb Ergang were given the assists.

Worcester came back to score and pull within one as Matias Rajamiemi took the puck and beat Jeremy Brodeur from the right circle as a fight broke out between Isaiah Fox and Pito Walton. The goal was Rajaniemi's fourth of the year, unassisted, at 15:24 of the first period and the Railers trailed 3-2.

Anthony Callin scored twice in the second period and Cole Donhouser added a goal as Worcester took a 5-3 lead into the third period. Callin's goals were his 22nd and 23rd of the year at 3:36 and 19:18 of the middle frame.

In the third period with the net empty and extra attacker on the ice, Dan Ebrahim fired a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Hugo Ollas for his first professional goal to pull Adirondack within one, 5-4. Assists were given to Grant Loven and Josh Filmon at 17:23 of the third.

That held up as the final score as Jeremy Brodeur stopped 30 shots in the loss.

