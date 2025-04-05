Kansas City Wins Rubber Game Against Rush

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.)- The Rapid City Rush were shut out by the Kansas City Mavericks, 5-0, at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday.

After a 6-3 Rush victory on Friday, the Mavericks returned the favor by posting their second 5-0 goose egg of the series.

Kansas City scored three times in the first period, then tacked on one more in each of the final two periods.

Rapid City was outshot, 41-20. Matt Radomsky made 36 saves, bringing his two-game total in the series to 81. Jack LaFontaine earned his fifth shutout of the season for the Mavericks.

This game ends the Rush's road schedule for the 2024-25 season. Just three games remain at home for Rapid City against the Utah Grizzlies.

Next game: Wednesday, April 9 vs. Utah. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

