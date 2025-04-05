Kansas City Wins Rubber Game Against Rush
April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.)- The Rapid City Rush were shut out by the Kansas City Mavericks, 5-0, at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday.
After a 6-3 Rush victory on Friday, the Mavericks returned the favor by posting their second 5-0 goose egg of the series.
Kansas City scored three times in the first period, then tacked on one more in each of the final two periods.
Rapid City was outshot, 41-20. Matt Radomsky made 36 saves, bringing his two-game total in the series to 81. Jack LaFontaine earned his fifth shutout of the season for the Mavericks.
This game ends the Rush's road schedule for the 2024-25 season. Just three games remain at home for Rapid City against the Utah Grizzlies.
Next game: Wednesday, April 9 vs. Utah. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush take on the Utah Grizzlies in the final home series of the regular season on April 9th, 11th, and 12th at The Monument Ice Arena. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
