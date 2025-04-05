Rush Game Notes: April 5, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, take on the Kansas City Mavericks in their final road game of the 2024-25 season. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT on Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush received impeccable goaltending from Matt Radomsky, two goals from Maurizio Colella, and a six-goal output to rally past the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday. The two teams traded blows with the Mavericks taking a 3-2 lead early in the second period. Maurizio Colella and Rapid City's offense took over from there. Colella scored the game-tying and go-ahead goals just three minutes apart. The Rush would not relinquish that lead, as Billy Constantinou added to it late in the second and Chase Pauls scored an empty-netter late in the third.

MATTHEW. KEATON. RADOMSKY.

Matt Radomsky turned into a brick wall against the Mountain Division's top team. 'Rads' made 45 saves on 48 shots, his third-highest total of the season. He faced at least 14 shots in each period. Interestingly, Radomsky is 6-0 when making at least 37 saves in a game.

UP TO THIRTY

The Rush have now won 30 games for the fifth consecutive season. The organization has now clinched 13 30-win seasons in 17 years overall.

NEW TOP LINE

For the first time all year, the Rush coaching staff broke up the pairing of Ryan Wagner and Blake Bennett. The top forward line of Bennett, Deni Goure, and David Gagnon put up two goals and six points in their first game together.

WHAT A TURNAROUND

Last night was the Rush's first win inside Cable Dahmer Arena this season. After being outscored 15-3 in their first three losses at Kansas City, the Rush doubled that output with six goals for.

WAGS GETTING CLOSER

Ryan Wagner picked up two more assists last night, bringing him that much closer to Alex Aleardi's ECHL-era team records. The Rush's captain is now just three assists and six points away from passing Aleardi with four games to play. Wagner is the top point producer in the ECHL since December 1st.

THAT'S A NICE STREAK YOU HAD THERE

The Rush snapped a monumental streak for the Mavericks yesterday. Kansas City had been 28-0-0 when leading after the first period this season. Rapid City outscored Kansas City 5-1 in the second and third periods.

