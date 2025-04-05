Ethan Haider Secures Fourth Shutout of his Rookie Season as Glads Defeat Solar Bears 3-0

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (27-30-7-2) shutout the Orlando Solar Bears (35-23-10-0) by a final score of 3-0 on Friday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Ethan Haider was between the pipes for the Gladiators, while Jon Gillies was the net-minder for Orlando, as he was on Wednesday.

In the opening period, Gladiator forward and leading goalscorer Cody Sylvester (24th) knocked in a one timer at 6:51. Cody's goal was set up by Randy Hernandez, who found #16 with a pristine pass from beneath the goal line.

An exciting fighting bout took place between Gladiator defensemen Brendan Datema and Solar Bear forward Kelly Bent, which got them both sent to the box going into the first intermission.

A scoreless middle frame was filled with penalties and physical play. Near the end of the period, Datema and Bent went at it again, but this time, Bent toppled over the official in pursuit of the Gladiator blue liner, getting him rightfully ejected from the contest. Atlanta out-shot the Solar Bears 9-7 in the middle frame.

Late in the third period, after multiple Solar Bears went to the box for more minor penalties, Alex Young (11th) potted the biscuit in the basket after jumping on a rebound at the side of the visitor's crease.

A few moments later, at 17:05, Alex Young (12th) scored his second power-play goal in under two minutes, by firing a wrist shot over Gillies' shoulder to put the game away.

In the shutout win for the Gladiators, Ethan Haider made 27 saves, while Jon Gillies stopped 37 of 40 shots in the loss for Orlando.

