Fuel Win Big in Overtime in Front of Sellout Crowd

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday night. In front of a sellout crowd of 6,601 fans, the Fuel defeated the Fort Wayne Komets 4-3 in a crucial come-from-behind, overtime win.

1ST PERIOD

While both Indiana teams are known for short tempers while playing each other, there were no penalties in the first frame as things remained calm and disciplined.

Fort Wayne struck first at 16:08 with a goal by Alex Aleardi after a turnover in front of Ben Gaudreau in net for Indy.

The Fuel outshot the Komets 8-6 in the first period despite going down 1-0.

2ND PERIOD

At 1:04, Josh Groll scored to make it 2-0 in favor of Fort Wayne.

Ethan Manderville took the game's first penalty at 12:32 for high sticking but the Fuel killed it off.

Colin Bilek got the Fuel on the board with a goal at 18:57. Spencer Cox and Chris Cameron had the assists on that goal.

After two periods, the Fuel were outshooting the Komets 21-12 despite being down 2-1.

3RD PERIOD

Less than two minutes into the third period, Ty Farmer scored to make it 2-2. Jesse Tucker and Lucas Brenton claimed those assists.

Jack Dugan scored for Fort Wayne to give them a 3-2 lead at 4:44. Five seconds later, Tucker and Nolan Volcan dropped the gloves and each earned five minutes for fighting.

At 7:33, Nick Deakin-Poot went to the penalty box for slashing, giving the Fuel an important power play opportunity.

Colin Bilek capitalized with a goal right in front just eight seconds into the power play to make it 3-3.

Deakin-Poot went back to the box for interference at 13:40 but the Komets killed off the penalty.

It appeared the Fuel scored at 14:49 but instead, Tucker was called for goaltender interference.

Tucker also served a bench minor for too many men at 17:38. The Fuel killed it off and the game headed to overtime soon after.

The Fuel outshot the Komets 26-20 in regulation.

OVERTIME

Both teams had some big chances early in the seven-minute overtime period, but the goaltenders stood strong.

Aleardi took a holding penalty at 4:36 to put the Fuel on the power play for a big two minutes in overtime.

Cam Hausinger capitalized with a tip in right in front to claim the win for the Fuel and defeat the Komets 4-3 in overtime.

