Railers Score Late In 3-2 Win Over Thunder

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER - Ian Pierce scored his first professional goal for the Adirondack Thunder in a 3-2 loss to the Worcester Railers in front of 5,070 at DCU Center on Saturday night.

For the second night in a row, Worcester scored less than three minutes into the game to take the lead. After a turnover in the defensive zone by the Thunder, Justin Gill took a pass in the left circle and sent the shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Henry Welsch for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Gill's seventh of the year and Adirondack trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Railers took a 2-0 lead at 4:45 of the second period as Tanner Schachle scored his first of the year. Assists were awarded to Lincoln Hatten and Ryan Mahshie and the Thunder trailed by two.

The comeback started as Ian Pierce worked his way into the offensive zone and ripped a wrist shot by the right arm of goaltender Michael Bullion for his first professional goal. Isaiah Fox and Ty Gibson were given the assists at 9:17 of the second period and Adirondack trailed 2-1.

With under ten seconds left in the second period, Kaleb Ergang forced a turnover and beat Michael Bullion on his own rebound chance to tie the game at two. The goal was Ergang's fourth since joining the Thunder, unassisted, and the game was tied 2-2 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, Tyler Kobryn took the puck on a breakaway and scored the eventual game-winning goal with 5:23 left in regulation for a 3-2 lead. Kobryn's 11th of the year held up as the game winner in the one-goal victory.

