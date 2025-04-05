Mavericks Blank Rush 5-0 in Home Finale Behind Lafontaine's Fifth Shutout

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks closed out their regular-season home schedule in dominant fashion on Saturday night, blanking the Rapid City Rush 5-0 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Jack LaFontaine stopped all 20 shots he faced, earning his fifth shutout of the season as the Mavericks completed the weekend with back-to-back wins and extended their win streak to four games.

Kansas City came out firing with three first-period goals. Chase Brand opened the scoring at 6:30, followed by tallies from Jackson Berezowski at 11:09 and Max Andreev at 19:03. The Mavericks outshot Rapid City 15-7 in the opening frame.

In the second period, Nolan Sullivan added to the lead at 3:11, assisted by Marcus Crawford, pushing the margin to 4-0.

The Mavericks capped it off in the third when David Cotton struck at 18:04, finishing off a feed from Nathan Dunkley and Jackson Berezowski to seal the 5-0 win.

With the victory, Kansas City improves to 46-18-5 and finishes the regular season with a 23-9-3 home record. The Mavericks will close out the regular season next week with a three-game road series at Idaho, beginning Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. CT.

