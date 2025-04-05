Mavericks Blank Rush 5-0 in Home Finale Behind Lafontaine's Fifth Shutout
April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks closed out their regular-season home schedule in dominant fashion on Saturday night, blanking the Rapid City Rush 5-0 at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Jack LaFontaine stopped all 20 shots he faced, earning his fifth shutout of the season as the Mavericks completed the weekend with back-to-back wins and extended their win streak to four games.
Kansas City came out firing with three first-period goals. Chase Brand opened the scoring at 6:30, followed by tallies from Jackson Berezowski at 11:09 and Max Andreev at 19:03. The Mavericks outshot Rapid City 15-7 in the opening frame.
In the second period, Nolan Sullivan added to the lead at 3:11, assisted by Marcus Crawford, pushing the margin to 4-0.
The Mavericks capped it off in the third when David Cotton struck at 18:04, finishing off a feed from Nathan Dunkley and Jackson Berezowski to seal the 5-0 win.
With the victory, Kansas City improves to 46-18-5 and finishes the regular season with a 23-9-3 home record. The Mavericks will close out the regular season next week with a three-game road series at Idaho, beginning Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. CT.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 5, 2025
- Mariners Tame Lions in Tenth Sellout of Season - Maine Mariners
- Lions Drop 4-3 Decision to the Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Win Second Straight Over Thunder In 3-2 Decision - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Win Big in Overtime in Front of Sellout Crowd - Indy Fuel
- Komets Fall Again at Indy 4-3 in Overtime - Fort Wayne Komets
- Shane Shines In Admirals' Shutout Victory Against Iowa - Norfolk Admirals
- Mavericks Blank Rush 5-0 in Home Finale Behind Lafontaine's Fifth Shutout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City Wins Rubber Game Against Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Break Franchise Wins Record With 49th Win Of The Season In 5-1 Victory Over Solar Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Offense Gets Shots, But Can't Break Shane in 1-0 Defeat - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Score Late In 3-2 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Stun the Walleye, Conclude Home Schedule with 5-4 Overtime Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Hawkins Forces Overtime in Loss at Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - April 5 - ECHL
- Admirals Sign Defenseman Gavlas to SPC - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Hang on to Defeat Thunder 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Rush Game Notes: April 5, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Wizard Night in North Texas - Allen Americans
- Ethan Haider Secures Fourth Shutout of his Rookie Season as Glads Defeat Solar Bears 3-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Blank Rush 5-0 in Home Finale Behind Lafontaine's Fifth Shutout
- Rush Ride Second-Period Surge To 6-3 Win Over Mavericks
- Mavericks Clinch Mountain Division with 5-0 Shutout over Rapid City
- Cade Borchardt Returns to Mavericks from AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Kansas City Mavericks Round 1 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now