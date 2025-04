ECHL Transactions - April 5

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 5, 2025:

AMATUER TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Adirondack:

Lars Christian Rødne, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Brett Roloson, F signed amateur tryout

add Reid Perepeluk, F activated from reserve

add Nick Isaacson, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Brett Roloson, F placed on reserve

delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

delete Colin Jacobs, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Harrison Blaisdell, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Liam Gorman, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

add Easton Armstrong, F activated from reserve

delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

delete Ryan Francis, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Kasimir Kaskisuo, G activated from reserve

delete Dryden McKay, G placed on reserve

Florida:

add Kurtis Henry, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Anthony Petruzzelli, F activated from reserve

add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve

delete Zach Jordan, F placed on reserve

delete James Stefan, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Pierce Charleson, G activated from reserve

delete Mattias Sholl, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Connor Punnett, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Foss, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve

Indy:

add Ethan Manderville, F activated from reserve

delete Nathan Burke, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Zeteny Hadobas, D activated from reserve

delete Louka Henault, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

add Brody Crane, F activated from reserve

delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve

delete Brendan Harris, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Davis Codd, F activated from reserve

delete Jon Martin, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Owen Cole, F activated from reserve

add Chase Brand, F activated from reserve

delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve

delete Luke Loheit, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Linus Hemstrom, F activated from reserve

delete Jacob Hudson, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Parker Gavlas, D signed contract

add German Yavash, F activated from reserve

add Nick Niedert, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on reserve

delete Brandon Osmundson, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Chris Harpur, D activated from reserve

add Brayden Low, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Tony Follmer, D placed on reserve

delete Alex Frye, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Anthony Bardaro, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Zach Faremouth, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Matt Choupani, F activated from reserve

add Josh Davies, F activated from reserve 4/4

add Ethan Szmagaj, D activated from reserve

delete Kai Schwindt, F recalled to Charlotte by Florida

delete Ethan Szmagaj, D placed on reserve 4/4

delete Josh Luedtke, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Lynden Breen, F activated from reserve

add Kyler Kupka, F activated from reserve

add Nolan Krenzen, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Blake Thompson, D placed on reserve

delete Jace Isley, F placed on reserve

delete Austin Magera, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Cal Kiefiuk, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Isaac Johnson, F placed on reserve

delete Adam Robbins, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Nicholas Grabko, G returned from loan by Rockford

add Jalen Smereck, D activated from reserve

delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve

delete Nicholas Grabko, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Kirby Proctor, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Wyatt McLeod, D placed on reserve

