Game Day Preview: Wizard Night in North Texas

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans push for the score against the Wichita Thunder

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (16-40-8-3), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Idaho Steelheads (35-23-8-1) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. Tonight is the final game of the season series.

Americans Tonight:

Promotion: Wizard Night

Pregame Show: 6:40 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Game: 4/6/25 at Wichita, 2:05 PM CST

Point Streak Ended: The Allen Americans saw their three-game point streak come to an end on Friday night at CUTX Event Center, falling 7-3 in front of a crowd of 4,772. The Americans blew leads of 1-0 and 2-1 to the Idaho Steelheads. Tyler Burnie, Ayden MacDonald and Brayden Watts provided the only goals for the Americans.

Trying to avoid the season sweep: The Steelheads lead the season series 5-0, with the final game between the two teams set for tonight at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Idaho has outscored the Americans 13-5 in the two games played in DFW this season.

Morrison continues HOT streak: Brad Morrison continued his hot stretch with an assist on Friday night to extend his point streak to a season-high four games. He has 10 points during that stretch, with two goals and eight assists.

Only one PP chance: The Americans went 0-for-1 on the power play Friday night. Allen has seven power play goals in their last 19 attempts. Spencer Asuchak leads the team with seven power play goals.

Duarte and Asuchak Return: Mark Duarte returned to the Americans lineup on Friday after leaving the game last Saturday night in Utah. He missed Tuesday morning's game against the Tulsa Oilers. Duarte leads the team with 21 goals. Spencer Asuchak returned to the Allen lineup for the first time since February 21st in Kansas City. Asuchak had one point in his return picking up the primary assist on Brayden Watts 18th goal of the season.

Kane's Streak Halted: Americans forward Noah Kane's point streak was stopped at five games. His five-game assist streak matched a team high set by former teammate Kyle Crnkovic.

Comparing Allen and Idaho:

Allen Americans:

Home: 7-20-4-1

Away: 9-20-4-2

Overall: 16-40-8-3

Last 10: 2-7-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (21) Mark Duarte

Assists: (31) Brayden Watts

Points: (49) Brayden Watts

/-: (+2) Trevor LeDonne

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 16-12-4-1

Away: 19-11-4-0

Overall: 35-23-8-1

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (23) Ty Pelton-Byce and Brendan Hoffman

Assists: (48) Matt Register

Points: (58) Ty Pelton-Byce

+/-: (+29) Matt Register

PIM's (96) Connor Punnett

