Cyclones Stun the Walleye, Conclude Home Schedule with 5-4 Overtime Win

April 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones picked up another overtime win with a 5-4 win over the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night. Saturday's game marked the final regular season game at Heritage Bank Center for the 2024-25 season, and Cincinnati prevailed with their third OT win of the season.

The first goal of the game came on a Cyclones power play. Defenseman Chas Sharpe received a cross-ice pass from forward Mathieu Gosselin at the top of the Cyclones offensive zone and scored the opener. Sharpe's 24th goal of the season came late in the first and made it 1-0.

Gosselin's assist was his team leading 28th of the season, as he has picked up assists in each of the last three games, with two last night against the K-Wings. Forward Kyle Bollers earned the secondary assist, his first point since rejoining the lineup after an injury. The Cyclones took their 1-0 lead into the second period.

The Walleye, carrying a power play over from the first period, scored 23 seconds in the second period. Forward Mitchell Lewandowski beat Cyclones goalie Vyacheslav Peksa after he obtained a pass from forward Brandon Kruse, tying the game at 1-1.

Not too long after the Walleye scored, Gosselin answered and gave the Cyclones their lead right back. Gosselin's patient finish with a backhand to forehand move was able to fool Walleye netminder Jan Bednar. Defenseman Ryan McCleary was awarded the lone assist, making him a recipient of assists in back-to-back games for the Cyclones. The Cyclones' 2-1 lead carried into the final period.

Mitchell Lewandowski scored his second goal of the game for the Walleye off of a rebound with 15:53 left to play in regulation. Nolan Moyle picked up an assist on Lewandowski's goal, tying it up at 2-2. Twenty-four seconds later Brandon Kruse scored and gave the Walleye their first lead of the contest.

Defenseman Elijah Vilio squared the game up at 3-3 with 8:16 left in the third period. Gosselin's assist gave him another three point game, and Bollers earned his second assist of the game. Vilio tallied his second goal of the season, scoring in back-to-back games for the Cyclones. The game would require overtime.

Dante Sheriff was the hero with 33 seconds to go in the extra period. His game-winning goal gave Cincinnati the extra point and their fifth win of the season over Toledo this season. The Cyclones finish 5-4-3-0 against the Walleye in 2024-25.

The Cyclones will travel to Fort Wayne to face off against the Komets on Sunday afternoon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

