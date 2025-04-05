ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced that Florida's Alex Kile has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #974, Florida at Savannah, on April 4.

Kile is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct at 6:22 of the third period.

Kile will miss Florida's game at Savannah tonight (April 5) and any further discipline will be announced next week following a hearing with the ECHL Department of Player Safety.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

