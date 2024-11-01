K-Wings Blank Fuel; 4-0 for 1st Time Since 2009-10
November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-0-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dispensed the Indy Fuel (1-4-0-0) behind incredible defensive play on Legacy Night at Wings Event Center Friday, 2-0.
Jonathan Lemieux (3-0-0-0) earned his first shutout of the season by making 28 saves, including one with a big assist from Philip Beaulieu swatting the puck off the goal line on a second-period shorthanded opportunity for Indy.
The game was a defensive battle with no score until the 15:15 mark of the second period when Ayden MacDonald (1) broke through on the power play for Kalamazoo, which went in the books as the game-winning goal. Zach Okabe (3) sent a pass to Josh Bloom (2) crashing the left side, and he found MacDonald for a no-doubt one-timer from the left hash mark.
Bloom (3) then added a breakaway goal as the K-Wings skated down two men (5-on-3) at the 3:02 mark in the third. Theo Calvas (1) slapped the puck out to center ice, where Bloom rushed in all alone and buried a wrist shot five-hole.
Kalamazoo went 1-for-6 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Fuel took the shot total, 29-26.
The K-Wings' 4-0 start marks the fourth time in franchise history the team has achieved the feat.
Kalamazoo and Indy run it back Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It will be Eras Night for the K-Wings, presented by Woznicki Law, celebrating the music of Taylor Swift. Get your tickets and bring your friendship bracelets or make your own at the table in the concourse near the ivy wall!
--
Kalamazoo Wings Group Specials, 5-Pack, and Half-Season Ticket Packages are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 1, 2024
- Cyclones Fall to Bison 3-2 at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Fall to Kalamazoo on Friday - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Shut out Everblades to Open Rays Cancer Awareness Weekend - South Carolina Stingrays
- McCarty Ties Game Late, Wichita Clips Rush in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Defeat the Royals for the Second Time in Three Days - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Stun Admirals Despite Wide Shot Margin - Norfolk Admirals
- Hawkins Scores Two in Home Opener Win Against Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Blades Fall to Stingrays in 3-0 Loss - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Beats Admirals 6-5 in Offensive Onslaught - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Mitigate Cyclones, Win 3-2 - Bloomington Bison
- K-Wings Blank Fuel; 4-0 for 1st Time Since 2009-10 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Special Teams Power Walleye Comeback Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Bison Sign Max Neill - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Transactions - November 1 - ECHL
- Max Andreev Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wichita Welcomes Rapid City Tonight to Start Three-Game Series - Wichita Thunder
- Tulsa's Gazizov Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Ruslan Gazizov Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Tulsa Oilers
- Kansas City Mavericks Announce Leadership Team, Celebrate Max Andreev's ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Award Ahead of Tonight's Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings' Saccoman Named AMI Graphic ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman Gavin White Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Four Share AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Savannah Defeats Orlando 4-1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Players to Appear at Try Hockey for Free Event on Saturday - Rapid City Rush
- Bates, Stinil Earn AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Game #5 Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- SIGNING: Admirals Sign Kelly Cup Champion Goaltender Cannata - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Game Notes: November 1, 2024 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- John Muse Signs PTO with Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CDT - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Home Opener for Grizzlies 30th Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Put Together Scary Good Performance in Halloween Win over Idaho - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mark Olver Scores First as a Steelhead in 3-1 Loss vs. Knight Monsters - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Blank Fuel; 4-0 for 1st Time Since 2009-10
- K-Wings' Saccoman Named AMI Graphic ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
- Kalamazoo Starts Hot, Hosts 'Legacy' and 'Eras Night' this Week
- Late Goal Power, K-Wings Drop Cyclones on Orange Ice
- K-Wings Thump Komets, Notch Nine in Road Opener