K-Wings Blank Fuel; 4-0 for 1st Time Since 2009-10

November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-0-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dispensed the Indy Fuel (1-4-0-0) behind incredible defensive play on Legacy Night at Wings Event Center Friday, 2-0.

Jonathan Lemieux (3-0-0-0) earned his first shutout of the season by making 28 saves, including one with a big assist from Philip Beaulieu swatting the puck off the goal line on a second-period shorthanded opportunity for Indy.

The game was a defensive battle with no score until the 15:15 mark of the second period when Ayden MacDonald (1) broke through on the power play for Kalamazoo, which went in the books as the game-winning goal. Zach Okabe (3) sent a pass to Josh Bloom (2) crashing the left side, and he found MacDonald for a no-doubt one-timer from the left hash mark.

Bloom (3) then added a breakaway goal as the K-Wings skated down two men (5-on-3) at the 3:02 mark in the third. Theo Calvas (1) slapped the puck out to center ice, where Bloom rushed in all alone and buried a wrist shot five-hole.

Kalamazoo went 1-for-6 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Fuel took the shot total, 29-26.

The K-Wings' 4-0 start marks the fourth time in franchise history the team has achieved the feat.

Kalamazoo and Indy run it back Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It will be Eras Night for the K-Wings, presented by Woznicki Law, celebrating the music of Taylor Swift. Get your tickets and bring your friendship bracelets or make your own at the table in the concourse near the ivy wall!

