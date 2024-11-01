Four Share AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kalamazoo Wings defenseman Collin Saccoman, Kansas City Mavericks forward Max Andreev and Wichita Thunder forwards Peter Bates and Michal Stinil are the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Month for October after sharing the league league with a plus-minus rating of +9 in the opening month of the ECHL season.

Saccoman was +2 or better in each of his three games during the month, highlighted by a +4 on Oct. 26 at Fort Wayne. The 27-year-old added two assists in October and he has totaled 42 points (12g-30a) in 146 career ECHL games with Kalamazoo.

Andreev was even or better in all four games in October, highlighted by a +4 on Oct. 26 at Allen. The 25-year-old recorded nine points (2g-7a) during the month and has posted 82 points (21g-61a) in 67 career games with the Mavericks.

Bates posted an even or better rating in each of his five October games, including a pair of +3 performances on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 against Tulsa. The 28-year-old tallied six points (1g-5a) in five games and has 101 points (49g-52a) in 131 career ECHL games with Wichita and Atlanta.

Stinil was even or better in all five games, and was a +3 on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 against Tulsa. The 25-year-old recorded a league-leading seven goals and 12 points in October and has totaled 188 points (83g-105a) in 189 career games with the Thunder.

In recognition of their accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present each player with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Brendan Less and Ryan Smith (+4); Allen - Riley Ginnell (+1); Atlanta - Chad Nychuk (+2); Bloomington - Chongmin Lee and Jackson Leppard (+2); Cincinnati - Steven MacLean (+2); Florida - Colton Hargrove (+7); Fort Wayne - Alex Aleardi (+4); Greenville - Patrick Moynihan (+2); Idaho - A.J. White (+5); Indy - Victor Hadfield, Bryan Lemos, Kevin Lombardi, Ethan Manderville, Brandon Saigeon, Luc Salem and Matus Spodniak (0); Iowa - Zeteny Hadobas and Dakota Raabe (+2); Jacksonville - Ivan Chukarov, Logan Cockerill and Brendan Harris (+1); Maine - Christian Berger, Jacob Hudson and Evan Vierling (+1); Norfolk - Darick Louis-Jean, Carson Musser, Kamerin Nault and Stepan Timofeyev (+4); Orlando - Tyler Bird (+2); Rapid City - Brady Pouteau (+1); Reading - Sam Sedley (+4); Savannah - Riley Hughes and Zach Uens (+4); South Carolina - Charlie Combs and Austin Magera (+4); Tahoe - Bear Hughes, Brennan Kapcheck and Sloan Stanick (+3); Toledo - Trenton Bliss and Jalen Smereck (+5); Trois-Rivières - Xavier Cormier, Brycen Martin and Israel Mianscum (+3); Tulsa - Olivier Dame-Malka and Andrew Lucas (+6); Utah - Craig Armstrong and Derek Daschke (+2); Wheeling - Kyle Jackson, Chris Ortiz, Phip Waugh and Jared Westcott (+1) and Worcester - Connor Welsh (+6).

