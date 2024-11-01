SIGNING: Admirals Sign Kelly Cup Champion Goaltender Cannata

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed goaltender Joe Cannata to a standard player contract.

Cannata, 34, joins the Admirals after spending last season with Löwen Frankfurt in the DEL league (Germany). He made 27 appearances in-goal and won 11 games with a 2.95 goals-against-average (GAA).

The Massachusetts native has been in professional hockey since the 2012 season. After playing in four season at Merrimack College (NCAA), Cannata signed with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) and played in one game that season with the Wolves.

Cannata has played in eight AHL seasons with Chicago, Utica, and San Antonio. He has also played in 99 career ECHL games with Kalamazoo, Ontario, South Carolina, Utah, and Colorado.

In 2017-18, the 6-foot-1 goaltender played in 28 games with the Colorado Eagles and went 21-5-2 in-net with a 2.22 GAA during the regular season. Cannata started in 24 playoff games with the Eagles and led them to an eventual championship that year.

