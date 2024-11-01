Worcester Beats Admirals 6-5 in Offensive Onslaught

Norfolk, VA- The Worcester Railers HC (3-3-0-0 6pts) beat the Norfolk

Admirals (3-2-1-0, 7pts), on Friday night by the final score of 6-5 in front of a crowd of 3,415 at the Norfolk Scope. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Norfolk Scope taking on the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, November 3rd at 3:05 p.m. EST.

It was Norfolk who started the scoring tonight as Marko Reifenberger (1-0-1) found the back of the net halfway through the first. Later in the period Matthew Kopperud (1-1-2) scored on a Railers power play to tie the score at 1-1. Norfolk regained the lead in the second when Sanghoon Shin (1-1-2) scored, making the score 2-1. The Railers then scored two goals within a minute of each other from Griffin Loughran (1-0-1) and Andrei Bakanov (1-0-1) making it 3-2 through 40 minutes. The third period went back and forth, goals came in for Norfolk from Carson Golder (1-1-2), Brady Fleurent (1-1-2), and Sean Montgomery (1-1-2). The Worcester goals came from Riley Piercey (1-0-1) and Connor Welsh (1-0-1) making the final in regulation 5-5. Overtime was short lived when Anthony Repcai (1-1-2) scored the game winner 40 seconds into the overtime period making the final score 6-5 Worcester.

The Railers penalty kill got to work early and often in the first period. They killed off three penalties through the first 12 minutes. Shortly after the third penalty kill Marko Reifenberger (1st) scored the first goal of the night at 13:17 putting the Admirals up 1-0. The Railers got their chance on the power play later in the period and Matthew Kopperud (3rd) ripped a shot from the left circle right by Dante Giannuzzi. Norfolk outshot Worcester 18-5 in the first.

Norfolk took the lead back 5:08 into the second when Sanghoon Shin (1st) scored to make the score 2-1. The Railers went back on the power play later in the second, and Griffin Loughran (1st) scored on a dish from Mason Klee to tie things up. Andrei Bakanov (1st) wrapped up the second period's scoring fifty-nine seconds later when he scored on an assist from Justin Gill making the score 3-2. Norfolk outshot Worcester 17-10 in the second.

Norfolk got the scoring started early in the third when Carson Golder scored 2:06 into the frame. His goal was followed by Brady Fleurent (2nd) 99 seconds later, making it a 4-3 Norfolk lead. The Railers then tied the game 4-4 with a Riley Piercey goal (3rd) when he was found alone backdoor by Matthew Kopperud. The back and forth scoring continued when Sean Montgomery (1st) made it a 5-4 game with just over five minutes to go in regulation. The scoring wasn't done there, as the Railers tied this game up one more time with a goal from Connor Welsh (2nd) with only 3:16 on the clock to tie things 5-5 to end regulation. Norfolk outshot Worcester 13-7 in the third.

Overtime did not last long as the Railers immediately got on a 2-on-1 breakaway and Anthony Repaci (2nd) ripped one unassisted by Giannuzzi, ending the game with a final score of 6-5. Worcester outshot Norfolk 1-0 in overtime, and Norfolk outshot Worcester 48-23 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Sean Montgomery (1-1-2, +1, 4 shots), 2nd Star: Justin Gill (0-3-3, +0, 1 shot), 1st Star: Anthony Repaci (1-1-2, +0, 5 shots)... Final shots favored Norfolk 48-23... Dante Giannuzzi (2-1-0) made 17 saves on 23 shots for Norfolk... Micheal Bullion (2-1-0) made 43 saves on 48 shots for Worcester, while Henrik Tikkanen served as the backup... Worcester went 2-for-5 on the power play while Norfolk went 1-for-5... Ryan Verrier (DNP), JD Dudek (IR), Anthony Callin (IR), and Matt DeMelis (DNP) did not dress for Worcester... Six different Railers scored for Worcester... Anthony Repaci led the Railers in shots with 5... The Railers are now 12-8-1-0 all-time vs. the Admirals and 5-4-1-0 at the Norfolk Scope against Norfolk.

