Rush Game Notes: November 1, 2024 at Wichita Thunder

November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, begins its busiest month of the season by taking on the Wichita Thunder in a 'three-in-three' series. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MDT on Friday at INTRUST Bank Center.

LAST TIME OUT

In the second game of home opening weekend at The Monument Ice Arena, forwards Deni Goure and Trevor Janicke each scored their first career goals in a 5-2 loss against the Utah Grizzlies. Janicke added an assist for his first multi-point game as a pro, and Ryan Wagner collected two more assists for the second straight night.

FIRST LINE FINESSE

The Rush's first line of forwards had themselves an excellent weekend in the two-game series against Utah. Deni Goure (1-3- 4), Ryan Wagner (0-4- 4), and Trevor Janicke (1-1- 2) combined for ten points in just two games. They factored in all five of Rapid City's goals in the series.

SHOOT TO THRILL

The Rush has had little issue shooting pucks, and getting them on net, so far this season. Rapid City has outshot its opponents in three of its first four games. Further, the Rush's 33.8 shots on goal per game ranks fourth in the ECHL.

A NEW FACE IN THE LINEUP

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt announced his first trade of the season on Monday: the acquisition of Chaz Smedsrud from the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations. Smedsrud, a 26-year-old forward from Luverne, Minn., made a splash at the tail end of last season for the Americans with seven points in nine games. In fact, Smedsrud scored his first career goal on March 29th in Rapid City. He will wear #24.

KEEPING BUSY

After a pair of two-game series to open the season, the true fun begins with the month of November. Rapid City is scheduled to play 14 games this month, including four three-game series. It all starts with a 'three-in-three' in Wichita: three games in three days, the last one being a Sunday matinee.

BRINGING THE THUNDER

The Rush enjoyed great success against Wichita last season. Rapid City went 8-2 against the Thunder, including two consecutive sweeps on home ice. Three of those games went to overtime, with the Rush winning all of them.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to take on the Kansas City Mavericks on November 6, 8, and 9! Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet, is Saturday, November 9th. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.