Stingrays Shut out Everblades to Open Rays Cancer Awareness Weekend
November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays picked up a 3-0 victory over the Florida Everblades at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night. Jeremy Davidson, Micah Miller, and Blake Thompson scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele stopped all 36 Florida shots he faced to earn his second consecutive shutout.
Davidson opened the scoring with his first professional goal 2:12 into the first period. He raced down the right wing and beat Florida netminder Cam Johnson to put the Rays in front 1-0.
After one period, the Stingrays held a 1-0 lead and a 16-4 edge in shots on goal. They added two power-play goals on two attempts in the second period. Miller made it 2-0 when he raced after a loose puck in the slot and chipped it over Johnson's right shoulder for his team-leading fourth goal of the season. Thompson scored his first goal of the season to triple the Stingray lead. He collected a feed from Kyler Kupka and fired a wrist shot through a screen past Johnson.
The Everblades outshot the Stingrays 16-4 in the third period, but Eisele stood tall and kept the score at 3-0. In 120 minutes of professional hockey, Eisele has made 60 saves and allowed zero goals.
Rays Cancer Awareness Weekend will continue tomorrow. The Stingrays and Everblades will square off in a rematch on Saturday at 6:05 pm. The first 1,500 fans will receive a free purple beanie giveaway courtesy of MUSC Health. Fans can purchase tickets to any Stingrays home game here.
Follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.
