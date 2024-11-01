Railers Stun Admirals Despite Wide Shot Margin

November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - In a competitive match characterized by 11 goals of scoring, the Norfolk Admirals experienced a defeat in overtime on Friday night, thereby concluding their winning streak at three games.

Goaltender Dante Giannuzzi made his third appearance for the Admirals, recording 17 saves during the team's loss.

In the opening period, the Admirals demonstrated significant offensive pressure, registering the initial 11 shots on goal before the Worcester Railers managed to make their first shot. The score remained tied at zero until six minutes remained in the period. At that point, Marko Reifenberger received a pass from Carson Golder and launched his first shot on goal; however, it was the subsequent rebound that allowed Norfolk to secure a 1-0 lead.

The Admirals had three opportunities on the power play during the first period but were unable to capitalize on any of them, leaving the score at 1-0. With three minutes left in the period, the Railers equalized with their third shot of the game, as Matthew Kopperud netted his third goal of the season with a shot that eluded Giannuzzi, who made an attempt to stop the puck with a diving effort.

Following this development, the score remained 1-1 at the conclusion of the first 20 minutes, despite Norfolk outshooting Worcester 18 to 5.

Throughout the second period, the Admirals maintained their offensive advantage in terms of shots on goal; however, the Railers capitalized effectively, scoring twice and taking their first lead of the game. The first goal of the middle frame was scored by Sanghoon Shin, who netted his first goal for the Admirals, marking the team's first power-play goal of the evening.

After this goal, momentum shifted back to the Railers, who scored twice within a span of 59 seconds. Griffin Loughran contributed the tying goal on a power play, while Andrei Bakanov provided the go-ahead goal, establishing Worcester's lead. Although the Admirals outshot the Railers 17 to 10 during this period, they trailed 3-2 at the end of 40 minutes of play.

Norfolk displayed a vigorous performance in the third period, scoring two goals within the initial minutes to reclaim their lead. Carson Golder successfully maneuvered a shot through the five-hole, while Brady Fleurent capitalized on a loose puck, marking both players' second goals of the season and bringing the score to 4-3. The Railers responded by equalizing at 4, courtesy of a shot from Riley Piercey.

What was perceived as the game-winning goal was scored by Sean Montgomery, who redirected a shot from Carson Musser to give Norfolk a 5-4 advantage. However, this lead was short-lived as Worcester again leveled the score; Connor Welsh executed a well-placed shot past Giannuzzi to equalize in the final two minutes.

In overtime, on their very first attempt, Anthony Repaci successfully converted a two-on-one opportunity, thereby securing victory for the visiting team.

1. WOR - A. Repaci (1 goal, 1 assist)

2. WOR - J. Gill (3 assists)

3. NOR - S. Montgomery (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals are back on the ice at the Scope on Sunday afternoon for the final installment of their series against the Railers. The puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

