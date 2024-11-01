Hawkins Scores Two In Home Opener Win Against Wheeling

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Wheeling Nailers on Opening Night at the Huntington Center with a final score of 3-2.

How it Happened:

Although outshooting Wheeling 15-7, the Nailers had a hot start with 2 goals in the first period to start off 2-0.

After a late penalty call in the first, Brandon Hawkins scored at 19:31 of the period to make it a one-goal game heading into the second. Mitchell Lewandowski and Jalen Smereck assisted the tally.

At 10:07 of the second, the Walleye tied it up with a goal by Sam Craggs, his first of the season.

After another late penalty call, the power-play unit stayed strong and solid and Brandon Hawkins scored his second of the night at 19:13 of the period, taking the lead at 3-2. Yet again, assisting the goal was Lewandowski and Smereck.

Through a scoreless third period, Jan Bednar played like his life depended on it, making several key saves, maintaining the Walleye lead and holding off the Nailers.

The Walleye held their one-goal lead after scoring 3 unanswered goals and took the win with a final score of 3-2.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245

1. TOL - B. Hawkins (2G)

2. TOL - S. Craggs (1G)

3. TOL - J. Smereck (2A)

What's Next:

The Walleye remain in T-Town and will play the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night, November 2, with puck drop being at 7:15 p.m.

