Hawkins Scores Two In Home Opener Win Against Wheeling
November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Wheeling Nailers on Opening Night at the Huntington Center with a final score of 3-2.
How it Happened:
Although outshooting Wheeling 15-7, the Nailers had a hot start with 2 goals in the first period to start off 2-0.
After a late penalty call in the first, Brandon Hawkins scored at 19:31 of the period to make it a one-goal game heading into the second. Mitchell Lewandowski and Jalen Smereck assisted the tally.
At 10:07 of the second, the Walleye tied it up with a goal by Sam Craggs, his first of the season.
After another late penalty call, the power-play unit stayed strong and solid and Brandon Hawkins scored his second of the night at 19:13 of the period, taking the lead at 3-2. Yet again, assisting the goal was Lewandowski and Smereck.
Through a scoreless third period, Jan Bednar played like his life depended on it, making several key saves, maintaining the Walleye lead and holding off the Nailers.
The Walleye held their one-goal lead after scoring 3 unanswered goals and took the win with a final score of 3-2.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245
1. TOL - B. Hawkins (2G)
2. TOL - S. Craggs (1G)
3. TOL - J. Smereck (2A)
What's Next:
The Walleye remain in T-Town and will play the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night, November 2, with puck drop being at 7:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 1, 2024
- Hawkins Scores Two In Home Opener Win Against Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Kansas City Mavericks Fall to Fort Wayen Komets, 4-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Ghost Pirates Sink Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ghost Pirates Sink Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Fall to Bison 3-2 at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Fall to Kalamazoo on Friday - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Shut out Everblades to Open Rays Cancer Awareness Weekend - South Carolina Stingrays
- McCarty Ties Game Late, Wichita Clips Rush in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Defeat the Royals for the Second Time in Three Days - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Stun Admirals Despite Wide Shot Margin - Norfolk Admirals
- Hawkins Scores Two in Home Opener Win Against Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Blades Fall to Stingrays in 3-0 Loss - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Beats Admirals 6-5 in Offensive Onslaught - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Mitigate Cyclones, Win 3-2 - Bloomington Bison
- K-Wings Blank Fuel; 4-0 for 1st Time Since 2009-10 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Special Teams Power Walleye Comeback Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Bison Sign Max Neill - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Transactions - November 1 - ECHL
- Max Andreev Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wichita Welcomes Rapid City Tonight to Start Three-Game Series - Wichita Thunder
- Tulsa's Gazizov Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Ruslan Gazizov Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Tulsa Oilers
- Kansas City Mavericks Announce Leadership Team, Celebrate Max Andreev's ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Award Ahead of Tonight's Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings' Saccoman Named AMI Graphic ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman Gavin White Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Four Share AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Savannah Defeats Orlando 4-1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Players to Appear at Try Hockey for Free Event on Saturday - Rapid City Rush
- Bates, Stinil Earn AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Game #5 Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- SIGNING: Admirals Sign Kelly Cup Champion Goaltender Cannata - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Game Notes: November 1, 2024 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- John Muse Signs PTO with Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CDT - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Home Opener for Grizzlies 30th Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Put Together Scary Good Performance in Halloween Win over Idaho - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mark Olver Scores First as a Steelhead in 3-1 Loss vs. Knight Monsters - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Hawkins Scores Two In Home Opener Win Against Wheeling
- Hawkins Scores Two in Home Opener Win Against Wheeling
- Walleye Sell out Ticket Plan Memberships for First Time in Franchise History
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 2: October 28, 2024
- Hawkins Tallies 4 Points In Win Against Idaho