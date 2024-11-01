Cyclones Fall to Bison 3-2 at Home

November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cyclones dropped their first game of the weekend, with Bloomington defeating Cincinnati, 3-2, in their first matchup in franchise history.

In a game that saw forward Jacob Frasca score his first professional goal, a pair of goals from Bloomington rookie Connor Lockhart gave the Bison their second victory of the season. With the loss, the Cyclones drop to 0-3-2 to start the 2024-25 regular season.

Bloomington opened the scoring, with Brett Budgell scoring his second goal of the season to give the visitors an early advantage. Budgell opened the scoring at the 5:49 mark of the first period.

32 seconds later, Lincoln Griffin tied the game for Cincinnati off a turnover that was assisted by Marko Sikic. Griffin recorded his second goal of the season to tie for the team lead.

Later in the first, Connor Lockhart scored his first professional goal to give Bloomington the lead heading into the first intermission.

In the second, Lockhart would score another to give Bloomington a 3-1 lead early in the middle period. With a pair of goals, Lockhart's second of the evening would stand as the game-winning goal on Friday night.

Cincinnati was forced to kill four penalties in the second period, and seven in the entire game. Bloomington went 0/7 on the man advantage, bringing Cincinnati to a perfect 18/18 on the PK to start the season.

In the third period, Frasca capitalized on the centering feed from defenseman Matt Murphy to score his first professional goal. Recording the secondary assist was forward Mathieu Gosselin to record his second helper of the season.

The final shot on goal count was 29-21 in favor of the Cyclones. Despite their best efforts, Cincinnati couldn't record the equalizer and dropped their second home game of the season.

The Cyclones return to action tomorrow night as they face the Toledo Walleye on the road. Cincinnati will head to Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio for their first matchup against the Walleye this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET, with the game being broadcast globally on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

