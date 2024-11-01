Ruslan Gazizov Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced in unison with the ECHL Friday that forward Ruslan Gazizov has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Gazizov, who is under contract to San Diego of the American Hockey League, scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in five games during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 20-year-old tallied at least one point in four of his five games, including three points (2g-1a) on Oct. 19 against Rapid City and two points (1g-1a) on Oct. 24 versus Allen. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the opening week of the season after scoring two goals and adding a pair of assists in two games.

A native of Omsk, Russia, Gazizov has represented his country at multiple levels, winning gold at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games and the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he led the tournament with seven assists.

Prior to turning pro, Gazizov recorded 157 points (69g-88a) in 173 career games with London of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Oilers play outside of the Mountain Division for the first time this season on Saturday, Nov. 2, hosting the Iowa Heartlanders at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center for First Responder's Night. Tulsa and Iowa play again at the BOK Center on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3:05 p.m.

