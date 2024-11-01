Game Day - Game #5 Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - Two days after recording their first victory of the season, (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières will once again face off against the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals as the teams conclude their two-game series. Tonight's game also marks the Royals' final visit to Colisée Vidéotron in the 2024-25 campaign.

Players to watch on the Lions:

#19 Israel Mianscum: The Lions' leading point-getter after four games, "Izzy" enjoyed his best game as a professional on Wednesday night, collecting two goals and one assist. He'll be looking to keep the momentum going tonight.

#34 Jacob Perreault: So far this season the Lions' forward has three assists in three games but is still looking to find the back of the net. He'll be out to put his goalless streak to an end this evening against the Royals.

#8 Chris Jandric: The defenceman has landed in Trois-Rivières after starting the season with the AHL's Laval Rocket. Jandric excelled in all aspects of the game while with the Lions last year, and expectations are high for 2024-25.

Players to watch on the Royals:

#19 Brock Caufield: The forward scored his first goal of the season on Wednesday with a marker that drew parallels to his brother Cole's exploits. He'll be looking for a repeat performance tonight against the Lions.

#46 Parker Aucoin: The forward scored the Royals' other goal on Wednesday night. He's averaging a point a game after three games with the Royals.

#15 Émile Chouinard: The 6' 5" defenceman made his presence felt on Wednesday at Colisée Vidéotron. Although he didn't register a point, he made life miserable for several Lions.

The Lions will be playing two games in less than 24 hours as following tonight's encounter with the Royals the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder will be the visitors at Colisée Vidéotron on Saturday night.

