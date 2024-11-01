McCarty Ties Game Late, Wichita Clips Rush in Overtime

(WICHITA, Kan.)- In a tight, low-scoring game from start to finish, the Rapid City Rush fell 2-1 to the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday.

Mason McCarty scored with 8:27 remaining in the third period to tie the game at 1-1 and eventually provide the Rush a standings point. McCarty, with help from Maurizio Colella and Billy Constantinou, dangled with the puck in the goal crease then slid it by a fallen Gabe Carriere to get Rapid City even.

Jay Dickman's power play goal opened the scoring for Wichita in the second period. Michal Stinil scored the winner just under three minutes into sudden-death overtime.

Despite the result, Christian Propp excelled in his first start of the 2024-25 season for the Rush. The 25-year-old from Milton, Ontario made 27 saves on 29 shots, including numerous difficult stops down the stretch. After joining Rapid City in March of last season and delivering five wins, Propp became the first Rush player to announce he had re-signed.

The Rush outshot the Thunder 40-29, making it the fourth time in five games Rapid City has outshot its opponent. Rapid City is averaging 35 shots on goal per game, third-most in the ECHL.

Rapid City continues its busy month of November with game two against the Thunder on Saturday night.

Next game: Saturday, November 2 at Wichita. 5:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from INTRUST Bank Center in Wichita, Kan.

