McCarty Ties Game Late, Wichita Clips Rush in Overtime
November 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(WICHITA, Kan.)- In a tight, low-scoring game from start to finish, the Rapid City Rush fell 2-1 to the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday.
Mason McCarty scored with 8:27 remaining in the third period to tie the game at 1-1 and eventually provide the Rush a standings point. McCarty, with help from Maurizio Colella and Billy Constantinou, dangled with the puck in the goal crease then slid it by a fallen Gabe Carriere to get Rapid City even.
Jay Dickman's power play goal opened the scoring for Wichita in the second period. Michal Stinil scored the winner just under three minutes into sudden-death overtime.
Despite the result, Christian Propp excelled in his first start of the 2024-25 season for the Rush. The 25-year-old from Milton, Ontario made 27 saves on 29 shots, including numerous difficult stops down the stretch. After joining Rapid City in March of last season and delivering five wins, Propp became the first Rush player to announce he had re-signed.
The Rush outshot the Thunder 40-29, making it the fourth time in five games Rapid City has outshot its opponent. Rapid City is averaging 35 shots on goal per game, third-most in the ECHL.
Rapid City continues its busy month of November with game two against the Thunder on Saturday night.
Next game: Saturday, November 2 at Wichita. 5:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from INTRUST Bank Center in Wichita, Kan.
The Rapid City Rush returns home to take on the Kansas City Mavericks on November 6, 8, and 9! Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet, is Saturday, November 9th. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush's Joe Widmar in action
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 1, 2024
- Cyclones Fall to Bison 3-2 at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Fall to Kalamazoo on Friday - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Shut out Everblades to Open Rays Cancer Awareness Weekend - South Carolina Stingrays
- McCarty Ties Game Late, Wichita Clips Rush in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Defeat the Royals for the Second Time in Three Days - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Stun Admirals Despite Wide Shot Margin - Norfolk Admirals
- Hawkins Scores Two in Home Opener Win Against Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Blades Fall to Stingrays in 3-0 Loss - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Beats Admirals 6-5 in Offensive Onslaught - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Mitigate Cyclones, Win 3-2 - Bloomington Bison
- K-Wings Blank Fuel; 4-0 for 1st Time Since 2009-10 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Special Teams Power Walleye Comeback Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Bison Sign Max Neill - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Transactions - November 1 - ECHL
- Max Andreev Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wichita Welcomes Rapid City Tonight to Start Three-Game Series - Wichita Thunder
- Tulsa's Gazizov Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Ruslan Gazizov Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Tulsa Oilers
- Kansas City Mavericks Announce Leadership Team, Celebrate Max Andreev's ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Award Ahead of Tonight's Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings' Saccoman Named AMI Graphic ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- Defenseman Gavin White Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Four Share AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Savannah Defeats Orlando 4-1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Players to Appear at Try Hockey for Free Event on Saturday - Rapid City Rush
- Bates, Stinil Earn AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Week - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Game #5 Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- SIGNING: Admirals Sign Kelly Cup Champion Goaltender Cannata - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Game Notes: November 1, 2024 at Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- John Muse Signs PTO with Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Utah, 8:10 PM CDT - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Home Opener for Grizzlies 30th Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Put Together Scary Good Performance in Halloween Win over Idaho - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mark Olver Scores First as a Steelhead in 3-1 Loss vs. Knight Monsters - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- McCarty Ties Game Late, Wichita Clips Rush in Overtime
- Rush Players to Appear at Try Hockey for Free Event on Saturday
- Rush Game Notes: November 1, 2024 at Wichita Thunder
- Rush Add Chaz Smedsrud from Allen Americans
- Goure, Janicke Score First Career Goals, Rush Fall to Utah