Torchia Makes 31 Saves in First Professional Start, Rush Fall at Kansas City

April 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush goaltender Nathan Torchia

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush goaltender Nathan Torchia(Rapid City Rush)

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) - The Rapid City Rush dropped the opening game to the Kansas City Mavericks, 5-0, at Cable Dahmer Arena on Wednesday.

After a scoreless and tight first period, the Mavericks opened the game up with three goals in the second and finished it off with two more in the third. All five of Kansas City's goals came in transition, including a shorthanded strike in the third period.

While the result was not as desired, Nathan Torchia put together a good showing in his first professional start. The 24-year-old from Baden, Ont. made 31 saves on 36 shots. He stopped every shot faced with Kansas City set up in the zone, including four power play saves.

The shutout is only the third the Rush have suffered this season and the first since January 3rd against Tulsa. Jack LaFontaine made 25 saves against Rapid City for the goose egg.

After an off day tomorrow, Rapid City and Kansas City re-convene for the middle game of the series on Friday.

Next game: Friday, April 4 at Kansas City. 7:05 p.m. CDT puck drop from Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Rapid City Rush take on the Utah Grizzlies in the final home series of the regular season on April 9th, 11th, and 12th at The Monument Ice Arena. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.